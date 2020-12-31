When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 31, 2020 FDA Publish Date: December 31, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bakery Product/Mix Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and eggs Company Name: Divvies, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Divvies of Trumbull, CT is recalling Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Frosting and Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting because they may contain undeclared milk and eggs.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and online websites. This distribution was limited to 472 cases in total.

The product comes in a 6-ounce, clear plastic clamshell labelled with the Divvies brand and marked with a lot # VV303-1, VV304-1, or VC309-1 on the side of the container.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that an ingredient containing milk and eggs had gotten into the ingredient mix which is used specifically for the vanilla cupcakes. This happened when the mix was packaged by the ingredient supplier. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown of a piece of equipment on the supplier’s packaging line. The problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased the 6oz package of Divvies Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Frosting or Divvies Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting with Lot #’s VV303-1, VV304-1, or VC309-1 are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-989-3173.