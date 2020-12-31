Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Comments on Key Court Victory

Governor Roy Cooper today commented after a state Court of Appeals ruling in the M.E. v T.J. case that concerns whether individuals in a same-sex relationship can use Domestic Violence Protection Orders under state law to protect themselves from abusive partners. Governor Cooper filed a friend of the court brief advocating for these Orders to apply to same-sex partnerships.

“This decision is a win for equality and inclusion and for our fight against domestic violence in North Carolina. State laws should protect everyone equally, including our LGBTQ community, and this ruling makes that clear,” said Governor Cooper.

 

###

