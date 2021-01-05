Dynasty Depot Launches Live Auction Platform for Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams
The industry’s first live auction site for Dynasty Fantasy Football teams has opened its platform to players across the United States.
We’d like to say a giant thank-you to our partners at FFPC, RosterWatch, SiriusXM, The D Hotel, Circa Las Vegas, and dozens of others who’ve helped bring Dynasty Depot to life.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynasty Depot, the only place online to bid on, buy and sell FFPC Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams featuring NFL players, has announced the official launch of its live auction platform at DynastyDepot.com.
Unlike traditional fantasy football, Dynasty leagues allow participants to manage their own roster of NFL players year-round. The Dynasty Depot platform integrates with FFPC’s database to allow for easy account setup and seamless exchange of pre-drafted Dynasty teams. Beginning January 4, Dynasty Depot members may list their own teams for sale and engage in real-time bidding on other available teams.
“Starting today, Dynasty players are getting more opportunities to play — and win,” said Dynasty Depot Co-Founder Nelson Verbit. In addition to buy-and-sell functionality, members who purchase teams on Dynasty Depot are automatically entered into the Leaderboards, a season-long promotional contest with prizes awarded to Total Points Leaders. The top players from each league earn seats at the FFPC Main Event, with a top prize of $500,000. Players also get exclusive membership benefits from RosterWatch, the industry’s leading provider of year-round pro football player analysis and fantasy football intelligence.
“We’d like to say a giant thank-you to our partners at FFPC, RosterWatch, SiriusXM, The D Hotel, Circa Las Vegas, and dozens of others who’ve helped bring Dynasty Depot to life,” Verbit added.
