On-Line Course Provides Map for Making New Year’s Resolutions Stick
Central to any goal is the purpose of why you want to achieve that goal in the first place. It is possible to take that purpose and, step by step, achieve your goals.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A December 2020 survey by Finder.com found that more than half of all adults in America make New Year’s resolutions, but per a study by Forbes Magazine, on average, only 8% will see their resolutions through. The pandemic has thrown a wrench into the plans of even the most die-hard resolution keepers.
“2020 was a challenging year for everyone,” said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida. “We were looking at 2020 being the start of a fresh new decade and as it unfolded, it became harder and harder to predict where we would be.”
It is in light of these challenges that Ms. Goodsell encourages those who want to see their resolutions to take advantage of the Targets and Goals course, which is available for free on line at www.volunteerministers.org.
The course utilizes discoveries in the field of strategic planning, developed by Scientology Founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.
“Central to any goal is the purpose of why you want to achieve that goal in the first place,” said Ms. Goodsell. “It is possible to take that purpose and, step by step, achieve your goals.”
“The goal I set myself as one of my practicals is something I have been thinking about doing for months, yet had made no effort to get going and do something about it,” said one student. “Now, not only do I have a strategy to complete this project, but very detailed targets to use in order to realize my idea. I now look to the future waiting for challenges to arise with the knowledge that these will not be negative things but opportunities to use good strategy and planning in order to achieve success!”
“Targets and Goals” is just one of the nineteen subjects covered in the Scientology Handbook, the basic textbook for the Volunteer Ministers training program. Other subjects include: The Cause of Supression, The Basics of Organization and The Technology of Study. Free on-line training in these subjects is also available via the group’s website at www.volunteerministers.org.
