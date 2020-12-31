Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,688 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Public Input Meeting available January 7 to receive public input on proposed reconstruction of 43rd Avenue NE in Bismarck

Virtual Public Input Meeting available January 7 to receive public input on proposed reconstruction of 43rd Avenue NE in Bismarck

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available January 7, 2021 on the City of Bismarck's website at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on the proposed improvements for 43rd Avenue NE from the intersections of State Street to North 26th Street, and North 19th Street from 43rd Avenue NE to North Valley Loop.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the City of Bismarck and KLJ.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by January 22, 2021 to Carl Jackson, PE, KLJ, PO Box 1157, Bismarck ND 58502-1157 or email carl.jackson@kljeng.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Carl Jackson using the contact Information above.

The City of Bismarck will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Robert McConnell, Human Resources Department, City of Bismarck at 701-355-1330 or Email: rmcconnell@bismarcknd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

You just read:

Virtual Public Input Meeting available January 7 to receive public input on proposed reconstruction of 43rd Avenue NE in Bismarck

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.