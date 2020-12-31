Virtual Public Input Meeting available January 7 to receive public input on proposed reconstruction of 43rd Avenue NE in Bismarck

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available January 7, 2021 on the City of Bismarck's website at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on the proposed improvements for 43rd Avenue NE from the intersections of State Street to North 26th Street, and North 19th Street from 43rd Avenue NE to North Valley Loop.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the City of Bismarck and KLJ.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by January 22, 2021 to Carl Jackson, PE, KLJ, PO Box 1157, Bismarck ND 58502-1157 or email carl.jackson@kljeng.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Carl Jackson using the contact Information above.

The City of Bismarck will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Robert McConnell, Human Resources Department, City of Bismarck at 701-355-1330 or Email: rmcconnell@bismarcknd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.