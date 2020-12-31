Zillion Film announces collaboration with Videomite
Zillion Film, one of the largest production companies in Serbia, has announced a new partnership with Videomite, the leading Turkish VOD distributor.ISTANBUL , TURKEY, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zillion Film, one of the largest production companies in Serbia, led by famous actor Lazar Ristovski, has announced a new partnership with Videomite, the leading Turkish VOD distributor and content aggregator company.
With the help of Videomite, Zillion Film will make its extensive film catalog available globally on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV and their YouTube channel.
- The reason why we decided to partner with Videomite is that it has almost 10 years of experience managing the content of Turkey's largest production houses and TV channels. We are very pleased that we can capitalize on that knowledge and that the creations of Zillion Film will reach new audiences. - Lazar Ristovski said in a statement.
- Serbia and the Western Balkans are very interesting for us, and we are very excited to expand our footprint in these countries. Collaboration with Zillion Film is a great start, and I look forward to bringing their films to as many countries as possible. We are experiencing tremendous growth in the VOD market, and the appetite for good and new content is growing. We believe that the films of Zillion Film will be a great addition to the offering of global VOD players. - said Dilek Telkes, Videomite’s Founder and CEO.
Zillion Film was founded in 1996 in Belgrade, Serbia, and has so far received more than 100 awards for its feature films and TV series. Its CEO, Lazar Ristovski, is one of the most well-known actors, writers, producers and directors in the former Yugoslavia.
Videomite is, among other platforms, a direct partner with Netflix, Google/YouTube, Amazon, Apple, and has a track record of successfully increasing revenue and growing online communities for major producers and broadcasters such as Discovery, Besiktas Kultur Merkezi, Arzu Film, Most Production, Nulook. As one of the largest and most successful YouTube Enterprise Partners in the EMEA region, with more than 500 channels on their network, Videomite has been awarded numerous Gold and Silver Play Buttons.
