Biz4Group Delivers An Innovative Ecommerce Platform For On-Demand Fuel Deliveries On Your Doorstep

The much-anticipated iOS app acts as a bridge between fuel providers and the customers for scheduled and emergency fuel deliveries.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of expert eCommerce developers at Biz4Group recently joined forces with an innovative startup to design and develop an on-demand application for doorstep fuel deliveries. Biz4Group, one of the top-rated custom development agencies, has maintained an impeccable track record in delivering innovative applications for fortune 500 companies and startups around the world. The company boasts a colossal experience in the field of eCommerce domain, which also shows in its ever-growing list of industry-leading clientele.

They have recently delivered the innovative fuel-delivery app that helps daily commuters with easy refueling of one or more vehicles. The app is for all the travelers who love to take the roads but recoil from the long waiting queues at the gas station. The innovative eCommerce app offers the convenience of vehicle refueling at their doorstep. It works on a subscription-based method where the customers can subscribe to the service for one or more vehicles with the option of fueling up once or twice a week. Customers can also customize their delivery timings as per their need or cancel a delivery at any time.

In a recent interview, the client quoted, “The platform is precisely tailored to make sure all our business needs and functionalities are served at its best. I have personally made sure to stay aligned with the team at Biz4Group to let them understand our business model and technicalities.” He further added “I am highly impressed by the efficiency and adeptness of the team. All the phases were carried with utter dedication and competence, which ultimately made for the timely deployment of the business platform”

The application boasts a sleek and intuitive user interface with complete transaction history and order details. Users can also track their fuel orders and receive in-app notifications for requests and deliveries

About Biz4Group

Biz4Group began in Orlando, FL as an IT service provider dealing in disruptive modern technologies like IoT, AI, and Blockchain with the idea to become a global leader in various industries. The company has assisted many budding startups and enterprises by escorting their business idea onto a digital stage. In the last 15+ years, Biz4Group has successfully established itself as a leading IT organization with over 300 satisfied customers across the US. A dedicated team of 200+ professional developers and a workforce of the most skilled personnel account for the company’s success in over 500 projects accomplished so far.

