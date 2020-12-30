Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont and Baker on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

Montpelier, Vt.—Today, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least January 31, 2021. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least December 31, 2020 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.