Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,535 in the last 365 days.

Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont and Baker on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

Montpelier, Vt.—Today, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least January 31, 2021. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least December 31, 2020 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.

You just read:

Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont and Baker on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.