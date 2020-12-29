How the COVID-19 Pandemic Revealed a Major Hurdle to California Courts’ Emergency Response System

This year, California’s Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye signed nearly 400 court emergency orders, as state courts responded to the coronavirus pandemic. At a virtual event earlier this month, Cantil-Sakauye said that the experience had made her consider the value of more uniform approaches.
