Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists opens new Psychiatry office in Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo Psychiatry Office will also house new corporate headquarters.MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists (PNS), the leading Orange County Psychiatry provider, today announced the opening of a new psychiatry office in Mission Viejo, CA. The office, located at 26024 Acero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, will also house the new corporate headquarters for the company.
“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our psychiatry practice and to provide greater access to everyone in Orange County to our mental health professionals,” noted Dr. Alejandro Alva, the Chief Medical Officer of PNS. “The location will be opened with Dr. Mohammed Shreiba, as the leading physician on site, in total there will be more than 10 mental health/medical providers at this location.”
The psychiatric team will be available to treat mental illness, such as depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, schizophrenia, ADHD, autism, PTSD, insomnia, OCD, dementia, and other disorders. PNS also performs psychotherapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and performs clinical research into novel new treatments for psychiatric illnesses free of charge to our patients.
PNS offers locations in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Orange, Anaheim, Dana Point, and Mission Viejo - patients may contact and set up appointments through it’s (714) 545-5550 phone number. Due to COVID-19 the psychiatric team is seeing patients through telemedicine and will see patients in person, when restrictions are lifted.
“We believe in providing the highest quality medical care, patient service, and compassion to the community in which we live,” continued Dr. Alva. “Orange County is our home and with the opening of the Mission Viejo office psychiatric care is conveniently available to everyone who seeks it.”
The Mission Viejo office will be open from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM normal business days.
