Senator Santarsiero, Representative Warren Announce $262,558 in State Funds to Improve Neshaminy Creek Water Quality

BUCKS COUNTY – December 30, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced that Bucks County Conservation District will receive $262,558 in Growing Greener grant funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). With a primary goal of improving the water quality of Neshaminy Creek, the funds will be used for a water quality improvement project at an equine facility in Newtown Township.

The project will implement a variety of water quality management best practices, including the design and installation of waterways and diversions, subsurface drainage improvements, stone lined outlets, fencing improvements, animal heavy use area improvements, rain gutter improvements, a roofed manure storage facility, and the creation of vegetated buffer areas.

“Funding for this project highlights the importance of ensuring our local farms and facilities are equipped with the necessary resources to protect our environment, specifically our waterways,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The improvements that will be made through this project will both protect Neshaminy Creek and help raise awareness within our local equine community about the importance of conservation.”

“This grant award both helps ensure that we have safe, clean water and recognizes the critical role work of the Bucks County Conservation District in managing and directing the county’s soil, water and natural resources,” said Rep. Warren.

“The Bucks County Conservation District is excited for this opportunity to expand upon our previous efforts to improve water quality with in the Neshaminy Creek Watershed, and especially to be working on a high-density equine operation,” said Gretchen Schatschneider, District Manager for the Bucks County Conservation District.

Additionally, The Heritage Conservancy, located in Doylestown, will receive $26,563 for its Bellwood Preserve Riparian Restoration project, outside of the 10th senate district in Newportville.

The Growing Greener grant program through DEP is used to fund watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects. For more information about Growing Greener grants, visit the DEP website .

