Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 31, 2020.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Oliver Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Allen
American Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Apollo Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shawnee Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Ashland
Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Geneva Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Athens
Tri-County Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Belmont
Belmont College, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Butler
Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lakota Local School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware
Big Walnut Local School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware City School District, FFR CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
Huron Erie School Employee Association, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fairfield
Lancaster City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Ohio History Connection, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
West Geauga Local School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Sycamore Community City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hocking
Hocking County, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Logan-Hocking Local School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox
Liberty Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lakewood Local School District, IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
Henrietta Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Lucas County Regional Health District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Mahoning
Cardinal Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Medina Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Upper Valley Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Morrow
Morrow County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Perry
Southern Perry County Water District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Pike
Newton Township, FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Sandusky
Sandusky County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Seneca
City of Tiffin
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Stark
Perry Township, FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Summit
Greater Summit County Early Learning Center Elementary School
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Portage Lakes Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
University of Akron Foundation, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
University of Akron Research Foundation, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Bristol Local School District, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Vantage Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Warren
Warren County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Washington
Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Washington County Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Bloom Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
