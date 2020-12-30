Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 30, 2020                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 31, 2020.

 

 

 

This information is also available weekly on the Auditor of State home page under

Audits Released at: https://ohioauditor.gov  .

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Oliver Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Allen

American Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Apollo Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shawnee Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Geneva Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Athens

Tri-County Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont College,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler Technology and Career Development Schools

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lakota Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Big Walnut Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware City School District, FFR CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Huron Erie School Employee Association,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Lancaster City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio History Connection,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

West Geauga Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Sycamore Community City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Logan-Hocking Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Liberty Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

Licking

Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lakewood Local School District,  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Henrietta Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County Regional Health District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mahoning

Cardinal Joint Fire District

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Upper Valley Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Perry

Southern Perry County Water District

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Pike

Newton Township, FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca

City of Tiffin

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Stark

Perry Township, FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Summit

Greater Summit County Early Learning Center Elementary School

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage Lakes Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University of Akron Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University of Akron Research Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bristol Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Vantage Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Educational Service Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Washington County Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bloom Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

 

 

 

 

