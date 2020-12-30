For Immediate Release:

December 30, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 31, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 31, 2020.

This information is also available weekly on the Auditor of State home page under Audits Released at: https://ohioauditor.gov . FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Oliver Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Allen American Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Apollo Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shawnee Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Ashland Ashland Co-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Geneva Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Athens Tri-County Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Belmont Belmont College, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Butler Technology and Career Development Schools 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lakota Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Big Walnut Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware City School District, FFR CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie Huron Erie School Employee Association, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fairfield Lancaster City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Ohio History Connection, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga West Geauga Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Sycamore Community City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hocking Hocking County, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Logan-Hocking Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox Liberty Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lakewood Local School District, IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Henrietta Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Lucas County Regional Health District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Mahoning Cardinal Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Medina Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Upper Valley Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Morrow Morrow County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Perry Southern Perry County Water District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Pike Newton Township, FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Sandusky Sandusky County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Seneca City of Tiffin 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Stark Perry Township, FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Summit Greater Summit County Early Learning Center Elementary School 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Portage Lakes Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 University of Akron Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 University of Akron Research Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Bristol Local School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Vantage Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Warren Warren County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Washington County Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Bloom Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

