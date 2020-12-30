State disciplines health care providers-R20-32

For immediate release: December 30, 2020 (20-263)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In October 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the home care aide credential of Dustin Raquel Daniels (HM60912173).

Clark County

In October 2020 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Constant E. Lu (DE00007444) that fines Lu $10,000, requires Lu to reimburse the commission for $5,221.20 in expenses, and obliges Lu to refund fees received related to five patients. Lu must complete continuing education in risk management and in prosthodontics. Lu provided inadequate or needless treatment to multiple patients.

In October 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Ryan Leroy Poland (CG61052931) and ordered him to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2010 Poland was convicted in Nevada of conspiracy to commit burglary, and of possession of a controlled substance – schedule I-IV. In 2014 Poland was convicted of driving under the influence, and of bail jumping. In 2016 Poland was convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

In November 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Jennifer M. Curtis (VA00063246) with unprofessional conduct. Curtis allegedly admitted taking medications for her own use from the pharmacy where she had worked. Curtis allegedly didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry.

Douglas County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Marlena D. Morningstar (RN00089630).

Franklin County

In October 2020 the Physical Therapy Board charged physical therapist Jesse F. Lopez (PT00007628) with unprofessional conduct. Lopez allegedly didn’t supply proof of having completed required continuing education.

King County

In October 2020 the Naturopathy Board charged naturopathic physician John F. Ruhland (NT00000884) with unprofessional conduct. Ruhland allegedly gave medication from a patient’s vial without knowing details about the medication. Ruhland allegedly either didn’t get or didn’t document a patient’s informed consent for hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Ruhland’s clinic allegedly didn’t meet the standard of care for safety. Ruhland allegedly used a device for diagnosis that doesn’t meet the standard of care. Ruhland allegedly had in his clinic rescue medications that were more than 14 years past the expiration date. Ruhland allegedly had no automated external defibrillator in his facility. Ruhland allegedly didn’t meet the standard of care for intravenous treatments and compound medications. Ruhland allegedly didn’t provide records Department of Health investigators requested.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Jeff Tchai-Fu Su (RN60287904) with unprofessional conduct. While working at a jail, Su allegedly didn’t respond to two requests to assess a patient who complained of back pain and couldn’t get up off the floor. Charges say the patient was later diagnosed with a severe spinal cord condition that required surgery. Su allegedly didn’t take vital readings on a patient who complained of chest pains, but charted that he had taken the readings.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Sarah Ellen Crissinger (RN60245875) with unprofessional conduct. Crissinger allegedly admitted drinking alcoholic beverages before reporting to work, and didn’t fulfill an investigator’s request for an explanation.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Kimmy Kay Gamble (LP60139559) with unprofessional conduct. Gamble allegedly didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In October 2020 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor Lyle Marcus-Love (CH00033833) with unprofessional conduct. Marcus-Love allegedly violated restrictions against conflating a weight loss business with his chiropractic practice. Marcus-Love allegedly billed for an X-ray for which he had told a patient there wouldn’t be a charge. Marcus-Love allegedly injured a patient, and didn’t properly document it or make an appropriate referral.

In November 2020 the Massage Therapist Program filed an amended statement of charges against massage therapist Sametra N. Green (MA60433865) to change a reference to checks.

In October 2020 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Mike H. Hsieh (DE00009296) that fines Hsieh $2,500 and requires Hsieh to reimburse the commission for $1,947.22 in expenses. Hsieh must complete a dental ethics and conduct course, complete an ethics and boundaries assessment, and pass a jurisprudence exam. In 2019 Hsieh pleaded guilty to a federal charge of filing a false tax return. Hsieh agreed his unpaid federal taxes from 2007 to 2014 amounted to $231,941.

Pacific County

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied a home care aide credential to Allison Marie Connor (HM61013656). Connor, who in 2019 completed drug court on a 2018 oxycodone possession plea, was offered a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Pierce County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission ended probation for registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Shannah Kathleen Cozad (RN00150724, AP60399114).

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Patricia Anne McLean (LP00032865) with unprofessional conduct. McLean allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a monitoring program.

In October 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program charged agency-affiliated counselor and certified nursing assistant Devin Tavares Scott (CG60949322, NC60456202) with unprofessional conduct. After a patient threw food near Scott’s feet, charges say, Scott made aggressive contact with the patient, injuring the patient’s hands, elbow, neck, and face.

Snohomish County

In October 2020 the Pharmacy Commission conditionally granted a pharmacy assistant credential to Dawn Elizabeth Curtis (VB61084733) and ordered her to complete continuing education in law and ethics. Curtis’s certified nursing assistant credential, which Curtis received under a false name and Social Security number, was revoked in 2019.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Colleen J. Crawford (NC10013495) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Crawford was convicted of soliciting possession of a controlled substance.

In November 2020 the Mental Health Counselor and Agency-Affiliated Counselor programs charged mental health counselor and agency-affiliated counselor Shannon Danielle Olin (LH60803690, CG60523758) with unprofessional conduct. Olin allegedly had a romantic relationship with, and lived with, a patient.

In October 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Jill Kathleen Malone (CO60903729).

Spokane County

In October 2020 the secretary of health ordered Melissa Sundby to cease and desist from practicing as a dispensing optician without a license, and to pay a $1,000 fine. Sundby, who has no dispensing optician license, performed activities within a dispensing optician’s scope of practice.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Margaret Kavanaugh (NC10094266) that requires her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Kavanaugh arrived intoxicated for her shift at a client’s residence, was sent home in a cab, and later admitted to drinking alcohol that day.

In October 2020 the secretary of health ended probation for home care aide Shailynn Bray-Waters (HM60705997).

Thurston County

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Trisha Failauga (NA61024397) with unprofessional conduct. Failauga allegedly displayed signs of intoxication while working, submitted to urinalysis, and didn’t respond to a Department of Health inquiry.

Whatcom County

In October 2020 the Physical Therapy Board entered an agreement with physical therapist Seth O. Burke (PT00010380) that fines Burke $2,000, requires Burke to pass an ethics course, and obliges Burke to account for a patient’s billing records. Burke accepted a food dehydrator valued at about $100 from a patient, and agreed to buy the patient’s van for $10,000 in cash or for credit in future physical therapy services. Burke must reimburse the patient for the balance owed on the vehicle purchase.

Whitman County

In October 2020 the secretary of health ordered Jianhong Wang to cease and desist from practicing massage therapy without a license, and to pay a $1,000 fine. Wang performed massage therapy without having a Washington massage therapist credential.

Yakima County

In October 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Jesus A. Gastelum (D160415899) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Gastelum was convicted of forgery, third-degree assault – domestic violence, violation of an order of protection – domestic violence, and three counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.