Attorney General's Office Releases 2019 Hate Crimes Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the 2019 Report on Hate Crimes in Florida. The report includes detailed information on the types of hate crimes being reported throughout the state to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement under the Uniform Crime Reporting information system.

Hate crimes are senseless, criminal acts based on hatred and bias towards individuals or groups because of race, religion, sexual orientation or other personal characteristics. According to the report, 134 hate crimes were reported statewide from Jan. 1, through Dec. 31, 2018.

To view the report, click here .