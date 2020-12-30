Hovey elected to Administrative Council

Southeast District Judge James D. Hovey has been elected to the Administrative Council as the new representative-at-large for Unit 2. He will be filling out the remainder of the term that became vacant when Judge Irby was elected to serve as the presiding judge of the East Central Judicial District.
