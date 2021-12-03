Author Reexamines the Origin, Evolution and Ramifications of the 17th Amendment in New Book
Amendment Seventeen: A Blessing? Or a Curse?CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years spent investigating the philosophy for the original Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution pertaining to the appointment of senators as well as Amendment 17 which changed the way senators were elected, author Michael James Geanoulis, Sr. aims to expose the whole truth behind the texts. Through his research of the socio-political forces at the heart of Amendment 17, Geanoulis alleges in “Amendment Seventeen: A Blesssing? Or a Curse?" that popular support might have gained traction more from obfuscation and communist influence than from allegedly corrupt senators – a problem that, until the enactment of faulty election laws in 1866, was virtually unknown. Geanoulis hopes to increase understanding of the repeated 19th-century amendment resolutions as well as to enhance interest in the founding father’s beliefs.
He seeks to demonstrate that solutions for addressing problems with unsavory politicians and social unrest should have been more carefully considered, and he emphasizes how the effort to modify our founding father’s prescription for Senate appointments might have actually done more harm than good.
Geanoulis also reminds Americans that the highly educated and distinguished founding fathers spent more time on the careful construction of the Senate than on any other topic. “With more than a hundred years of experience to review, we can now parse the evidence to determine whether or not Amendment 17, enacted in 1913 to transfer Senate elections from state legislators to the people, was a blessing or curse,” Geanoulis posits. “If the founding fathers could be resurrected long enough to survey how we have managed their legacy and how A17 impacted that legacy, especially as it relates to fiscal management and social policy before and after 1913, I think they would be horrified.”
The former Senate demanded that we live within our means and was less addicted to green ink. The former is governed by sober second thought; the latter, controlled directly by the people, not so much.
Under the tutelage and governance of the original Senate, inflation hovered around zero or one percent for the entire 19th century; and debt problems were likewise well below the debt and inflation of today. The distinction begs further investigation.
