Research Think Tank Debuts Platform To Optimize Adoption of New Tech
Green Econometrics Analytics Based Framework Accelerates Digital Transformation, Flattens J-Curve, Reduces Revenue Lag
Our platform leverages an organization’s data to create a literal blueprint for accelerating the adoption of new technologies to enhance and expand process optimization and sustainability.”CENTRAL POINT, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Econometrics, a research think tank with offices in Pennsylvania and Oregon, today unveiled a report detailing a data- and analytics-based framework designed to accelerate digital transformation in firms that are navigating these uncertain times seeking sustainability and growth.
— Michael S. Davies, MBA, CFA
“Many new and traditional companies are feeling especially vulnerable to the risks of missteps in charting a course to digital transformation, especially when it comes to the application of new technologies” said Michael Davies, MBA, CFA, CMVP, founder and chief data scientist at Green Econometrics. “The economics of business process and the Productivity J-Curve concept, as framed by Erik Brynjolfsson, Daniel Rock, and Chad Syverson, explains the often slow and bumpy productivity gains arising from the adoption of new technologies. Our platform leverages an organization’s data to create a literal blueprint for accelerating the adoption of new technologies to enhance and expand process optimization and sustainability.”
The convergence of several megatrends including; 5G, cloud architecture, the Internet of Things and big data, will mean that enterprises and agencies will be confronted with a 80x-100x increase in data collected. To digitally transform their models and operations, management will have to have strategies in place to deal with all that data - because competitors almost surely will and stakeholders will expect it. The good news is that once harnessed, all that data can be mined for deep dives into the efficacy of organizational operations. And according to Davies, that is the key to accelerating digital transformation and enhancing the value of new technology.
“Business intelligence capabilities and the subsequent opportunities revealed will increase dramatically as the volume and velocity of data increases," said Davies. "Firms need to be positioned for that eventuality and Green Econometrics is at the nexus of this change, poised to provide significant support at all stages of the transition.”
Green Econometrics provides research and consulting services in the data analytics space. The firms’ analytics approach is to identify and define relevant metrics that are aligned to business objectives, measure and benchmark performance, and then optimize outcomes based on machine learning algorithms. Our analysts help clients benchmark performance with respect to business value creation - such as process improvement and operating efficiencies. Part of the business strategy analytics framework may include sustainability metrics regarding environmental conditions such as quantifiable ESG metrics including indoor air quality and energy efficiency. Green Econometrics practice is focused on sustainability, operating conditions and performance.
Charles L McHenry
Green Econometrics
+1 5418402243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn