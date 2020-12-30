Chadron Public Schools | Nebraska Department of Education

Chadron Public Schools received a $10,000 grant.

Sites Chadron Middle School

Partners Beyond School Bells, Chadron State College, Professional Photographers: Justin Haag, Crystal Bach, Melissa Winckler, University of Nebraska Extension-Dawes County

Project Focus Areas Technology and careers

Project Overview The goal of this project was to design, operate and maintain a Makerspace at the Chadron Middle School that would be housed in the school library and available to students during the school day and during the afterschool program. The ELO grant and two additional partner grants provided funding for purchase of makerspace equipment for coding, graphic design, vinyl cutting, Sphero robots, iPads, Robo mats, micro:bit Go Bundle, leather/wood burning tools, Virtual Reality classroom sets, cameras and consumable materials. A week-long Summer Coding Camp and Meteorology Camp were high points of the project, including a field trip to the National Weather Service and watching the launch of a weather balloon. A Digital Photography Club afterschool was taught by local professional photographers and a Graphic Design Club was taught afterschool by the Chadron MS/HS art teacher.