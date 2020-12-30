Two-Year Opportunity Grant Cohort 2019 | Nebraska Department of Education

The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during out-of-school time afterschool and during summer break. Eligible applicants were required to offer at least 15 student contact hours of expanded learning grant activities in both the fall and spring school terms (summer is optional). Per statute, these grants require 1:1 matching funds. Eligible applicants must have been either a school district or community-based organization that intended to collaboratively deliver services in eligible 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLCs) where at least 40% of students participated in free or reduced-price lunch. Eligible sites must have been in operation at least five years, in good standing and receiving funding from a 21st CCLC Continuation Grant.

The inaugural competition was conducted in the spring/summer of 2017 and resulted in the award of thirteen grants totaling $286,121. Proposals were reviewed by external teams that made funding recommendations to the State Board of Education. Grant amounts ranged from $10,000-$30,000 plus contributions from 63 community partners to collaboratively deliver services. Grants had a two-year grant period of June 7, 2017-August 31, 2019. After award, all grantees met with the 21st CCLC statewide evaluator to develop an agreed upon evaluation plan that included methods of monitoring and/or measuring the effectiveness of the proposed activities using 21st CCLC data collection regimens. These thirteen projects provided an expanded learning opportunity club at thirty-two elementary and thirteen middle school 21st CCLC sites across Nebraska. The programming at these forty-five sites provided additional hands-on learning and positive youth development experiences for students. Click on individual grants to view a project profile that includes an overview, list of sites, areas of focus, student demographics and collaborating partners.

Grant recipients include: