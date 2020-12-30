Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln | Nebraska Department of Education

Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln received a $30,000 grant.

Sites Brownell Elementary School, Hartley Elementary School, Lakeview Elementary School, Culler Middle School, Mickle Middle School, Park Middle School

Partners Boys and Girls Club, CEDARS, Family Service Lincoln, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Malone Center, Northeast Family Center, Willard Center, YMCA

Project Focus Areas Science communication, with an emphasis on evolutionary biology

Project Overview The Vertically Integrated Science Learning Opportunities program was a partnership between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the Lincoln 21st CCLCs and the University of Nebraska State Museum. This program combined informal science education training and service opportunities for university students with peer mentoring and community engagement opportunities for Lincoln Public School elementary and middle school students. Specifically, UNL undergraduate and graduate students participating in the Communicating Science through Outreach course served as afterschool club leaders at middle schools in their community. These middle school students then served as peer mentors by leading the same club activities for visiting elementary school students from a partner site. As a capstone event each semester, club leaders and students shared hands-on exhibits with the general public at the University of Nebraska State Museum.

