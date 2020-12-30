Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary of State’s Office Continues to Serve Tennesseans Despite Downtown Nashville Office Closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Secretary of State’s downtown Nashville offices will remain closed on Tuesday due to several state building closures in Davidson County from technology outages. Customers can continue to contact our divisions by phone or email during business hours.

The Secretary of State’s divisions include: 

 

 

 

 

 

Tennessee State Library and Archives Reference Desk (615) 741-2764 ask@tsla.libanswers.com  

If state buildings remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 30, customers may drop off business filings curbside at the Tennessee Tower at 312 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tenn., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those filings will be processed once the office reopens and will be dated Dec. 30, 2020.

For customers needing business filings processed on December 30, we have a temporary filing office in Clarksville. The office is located at 1753 Alpine Drive and will be open from noon until 3:30 p.m. for same-day document filings.

 

Visit our website, sos.tn.gov, for further closure updates and information.

