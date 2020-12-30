NEWS

Strain Statement on the Passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow

December 30, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (December 30, 2020) – Today, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., released this statement on the untimely passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow due to COVID-19 complications:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow from the rural community of Start, La. I worked with him on agricultural issues when he served under former Governor Bobby Jindal and as chief of staff for Congressman Ralph Abraham whom he was to succeed. I know that as a U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District, he would have served the people of Louisiana and our agricultural communities extremely well.

“Please pray for the Letlow family, especially his wife and two young children. Also, please pray for everyone suffering from this virus and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result.”

###