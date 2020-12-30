Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,417 in the last 365 days.

Strain Statement on the Passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow

NEWS

Strain Statement on the Passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow

December 30, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (December 30, 2020) – Today, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., released this statement on the untimely passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow due to COVID-19 complications:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow from the rural community of Start, La. I worked with him on agricultural issues when he served under former Governor Bobby Jindal and as chief of staff for Congressman Ralph Abraham whom he was to succeed. I know that as a U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District, he would have served the people of Louisiana and our agricultural communities extremely well.

“Please pray for the Letlow family, especially his wife and two young children. Also, please pray for everyone suffering from this virus and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result.”

                                                  ###

You just read:

Strain Statement on the Passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.