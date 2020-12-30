Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Advanta Africa Launches Easy to Use yet Powerful Bulksms Platform.

Bulksms is the most cost effective tool to grow your business. Advantasms.com leads the way with most affordable packages

NAIROBI, KENYA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanta Africa Ltd, a leading Bulksms provider has announced a launch of new easy to use bulksms platform dubbed, Quicksms.

Under the new platform, developers are able to integrate their applications to sms, using Advanta easy to use sms apis.
Advanta Africa that moved their corporate office to ultra modern Western height offices near Nairobi Westlands Sarit centre is ready for year 2021.

The winner of KPMG sme Top 100 award, in year 2015 and 2016 is now looking to spread across Africa.
Advanta Africa, also provides Short codes, sms apis and bulksms resellership platform.

Equiped with highly skilled technical staff, Advanta has been able to handle complex projects.

Advanta supports all industries among them schools, places of worship, saccos, insurance companies, hotels, restaurants, banks etc.

A call centre equipped with state of art equipment and well trained staff is available to serve you.
Advanta Africa is trusted by small, medium and large enterprises across the region.
For last 10 years, Advanta sms gateway has handled millions of sms daily.
Advanta Africa boasts of of 4000 business clients .

To learn more about Advanta , visit www.advantasms.com

Lawrence K Muriuki
Advanta Africa Ltd
+254 724 314614
info@advantasms.com
