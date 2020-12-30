Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,417 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crashes In Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pair of separate fatal crashes that occurred in Harford County.

 

At about 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 543 and Route 22 in Bel Air, Maryland for a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2018 Nissan Versa was travelling west on Route 22 approaching Route 543.

 

Westbound Route 22 traffic was stopped for the traffic light at Route 543. For reasons unknown at this time, the Nissan Versa failed to slow and/or stop and crashed into a 2011 Mini Cooper, which was pushed into the rear of a 2014 Chevy Cruz. The driver and passenger of the Nissan Versa were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as John Vanluit, 41 of Nottingham, Maryland, died at Shock Trauma.

 

The other crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to U.S. Route 1 in the area of Old Scarboro Road in Street, Maryland for a report of a single-vehicle collision with injuries.

 

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 Ford F-150, operated by a 31-year-old male from Essex, Maryland,  was travelling north on Route 1. For unknown reasons, the truck traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree. The passenger, identified as Regina Welch, 30, of Essex, Maryland, was ejected from the truck. She was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries. She died Tuesday at the hospital. The driver of the truck refused treatment at the scene.

 

The investigations for both of these crashes are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crashes is encouraged to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.     

 

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crashes In Harford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.