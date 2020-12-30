LoginRadius Introduces Robust Webhooks to Enable Real-Time Event-Driven Integrations
The new feature adds capabilities to synchronize consumer data in real-time and fulfill custom requirements across businesses
Businesses can now instantly acquire data and perform the required actions on their own”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a top contender in cloud-based consumer identity and access management solution, today introduces its Webhook Integration capabilities. This feature allows businesses to execute event-based actions in real-time so they can fulfill their custom requirements while leveraging LoginRadius for their CIAM needs.
— Deepak Gupta, Chief Technical Officer at LoginRadius
The platform provides data in JSON format for configured webhooks, making it easier for businesses to utilize them in any tech stack of their choice.
In the same light, businesses can now more quickly and efficiently:
Create an instant backup of the consumer data on their server.
Synchronize consumer data to their legacy systems and third-party applications.
"Our Webhook Integration takes automation up a notch by reducing dependency on third-party solutions. Businesses can now instantly acquire data and perform the required actions on their own," says Deepak Gupta, Chief Technical Officer at LoginRadius.
"These types of capabilities will have a measurable impact on the efficiencies of businesses’ internal teams and do an incredible job in fulfilling the implementation of any real-time business requirement," he adds.
LoginRadius’ Webhook Integration brings several capabilities for businesses. The most significant ones include:
Configurable: Businesses can quickly and effortlessly configure webhooks for multiple events in the LoginRadius Admin Console.
Manageable: When a webhook is no longer useful, businesses can unsubscribe in the LoginRadius Admin Console to stop receiving respective event data.
API Support: Businesses can also configure and manage webhooks using the APIs provided by LoginRadius.
Security: For an additional layer of security, LoginRadius sends a hash as the signature during webhooks communication on the business's internal applications.
Logs: Businesses can view real-time logging information of the most recent or past events for the configured webhooks.
Webhook Integration is a highly efficient capability by LoginRadius. From fulfilling business requirements of any real-time feature implementation to reducing dependency on the third-party solution — the possibilities are endless.
To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
+1 844-625-8889
email us here