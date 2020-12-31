NETRIS Pharma First Patient Dosed in Phase Ib/II GYNet Study of NP137 in combination with chemotherapy and/or KEYTRUDA®
We look forward to seeing the first clinical result of the GYNet trial, given the anti-tumor activity as single agent observed in the Phase 1a trial and unique mode of action of NP137”LYON, FRANCE, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NETRIS Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on dependence receptor biology, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its GYNet Phase 1b/II clinical study.
GYNet is a randomized, multicenter, open label Phase Ib/II study that will enroll up to 240 patients with locally advanced/metastatic endometrial carcinoma or cervix carcinoma progressing/relapsing after at least one prior systemic chemotherapy. In the Phase1b part, the study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NP137 administered in combination with KEYTRUDA and/or chemotherapeutic agents. The Phase 2 part will assess the clinical activity of the combination in both tumor types. More information on GYNet study can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04652076).
NP137 is a monoclonal antibody that targets netrin-1, which is a protein overexpressed in over 80% of uterine tumors. In early clinical studies, NP137 monotherapy demonstrated encouraging clinical signs of efficacy as measured by objective response and prolonged stable disease. In addition, preclinical data confirmed that netrin-1 interference via NP137 alleviates resistance to chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors, reinforcing the strong scientific rationale of this combination trial.
“We look forward to seeing the first clinical result of the GYNet trial, given the anti-tumor activity as single agent observed in the Phase 1a trial and unique mode of action of NP137,” said Professor Isabelle Ray Coquard, MD, Ph.D. from the Centre Leon Bérard in Lyon, France and Principal Investigator of the trial.
Patrick Mehlen, CEO and Founder of NETRIS Pharma added: “The inclusion of the first patient in this phase 1b/2 clinical trial is a new milestone in the development of Netris. We look forward to seeing the results of this study as well as additional clinical advances in the near future.”
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.
About NP137
NP137, a humanized monoclonal antibody of isotype IgG1 directed against netrin-1, is the first drug candidate developed by NETRIS Pharma. Most types of tumors produce an abnormal amount of dependence receptors’ ligands, which prevents cells from dying. Netrin-1 is overexpressed in a large percentage of human cancers, including over two thirds of gynecologic cancers.
In preclinical studies, NP137 inhibited tumor growth and had a significant impact on tumoral plasticity, which potentiates the efficacy of chemotherapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. In the phase 1 dose-escalation study, NP137 was found to be safe and very well tolerated up to 20mg/kg, with no dose limiting toxicity (DLT). In addition, patients with advanced uterine cancers exhibited encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity, including prolonged stable disease and objective responses.
About NETRIS Pharma
NETRIS Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, designs and develops anti-cancer therapeutic molecules, particularly monoclonal antibodies, to block the interaction between dependence receptors and their ligands. NETRIS Pharma, founded in 2008 and based in Lyon, is the first company to progress this innovative therapeutic approach into the clinic. Further information can be found at: http://www.netrispharma.com.
