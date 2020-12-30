Local Homegrown New York Retailer Romantic Depot Voted Best Sex Shop Chain in 2020 by AVN
We have been in business for over 20 years and hire sales associates and sex educators that are obsessed with providing the best customer service.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where businesses in New York City are dropping like flies, Romantic Depot, the tri-state area's largest retail chain for lingerie and adult toys, is flourishing. Romantic Depot has not only thrived but has also ended 2020 with a big surprise in the form of a prestigious award, Best Retail Chain, courtesy of AVN.com, the adult industry’s most prestigious news source. They had no idea they were even nominated until it arrived at the flagship Manhattan location on Broadway in Hamilton Height, NYC.
— Romantic Depot CEO Glen Buzzetti
"We were shocked when the award trophy arrived, and we had to verify the authenticity," says CEO Glen Buzzetti. The Grammy-style award-winning trophy arrived recently, on a Sunday afternoon via Courier. “We have been in business for over 20 years and hire sales associates and sex educators that are obsessed with providing the best customer service. We also try to stock a plethora of body-safe items at affordable prices to consumers throughout the NY tri-state area," which help couples, singles, the LGBTQ community and especially marginalized, disadvantaged consumers on a budget.”
Corine Lew, the General Manager of their flagship Manhattan location, added, "I have worked at other national retailers. What differentiates the Romantic Depot brand more than anything else is that all customers who come in to shop get a free gift from our wheel of romance before they leave, regardless of whether they buy or not. This builds customer loyalty and is great for the community and for all genders.” Ms. Lew attributes another key to the brand’s success is, in Lew’s words, “We provide our clients with black shopping bags, which helps them have a convenient and private shopping experience.”
The AVN award was selected by the adult industry professionals (editors, writers, critics, and reviewers). This is AVN's first time in its 38-year history that it has awarded a homegrown New York tri-state area sex shop brand the award for America’s best retail chain.
Since COVID-19, the sale of sex toys has risen and continues to climb. Romantic Depot has capitalized by creating a nightlife experience for couples, singles, and friends throughout the NYC area. All of the Romantic Depot’s New York locations have been remodeled; its venues create a fun and safe atmosphere for consumers. Mr. Buzzetti stated, “Our stores give an alternative option and have replaced some of the shuttered bars and clubs for couples and the LGBTQ community to thrive with pleasure at home with the products we sell.” Buzzetti explained, “We accomplished this by adding state of the art sound systems, LED lighting, cheerful staff, and free gifts for everyone.” Mr. Buzzetti also highlighted, "We have people traveling from Long Island, the outer boroughs, CT, PA, and NJ because of the new changes implemented in conjunction with a super fun atmosphere. We have made it a destination location while making it extremely safe by implementing Covid-19 PPE for our clients, including free facemasks, free hand sanitizer, LED auto temperature check machines, and social distancing requirements. All of these precautions are mandatory to enter our NY locations." Buzzetti closed up by stating, "We are very humbled that our business is very steady, especially online sales. Still, we are a retail chain that is never packed like sardines similar to a bar or nightclub.”
For those of you who are pleasure seekers or if you are just bored, Romantic Depot has stores in Manhattan, Bronx, Yonkers, Elmsford, and West Nyack. The chain is opening a store in Queens in early 2021 and Brooklyn in mid-2021. Long Island and Connecticut will be their ventures in 2022.
