Do You Want to #Megxit to Canada or the US in 2021?

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made international headlines in 2020 when then they chose to move away from England and first moved to Canada, and then later moved to California where they have bought a home and settled. Nicknamed #Megxit, the international couple (she is an American citizen, he is British) left life in England to temporarily live in Canada, and have moved permanently to the United States to pursue new opportunities.

Is #Megxit only for the rich and royals? No, said Canada business immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah. The Founder and Managing Lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law says educated, qualified immigrants are needed to help build a stronger Canada and the United States:

Canada's economy and emphasis on family reunification prioritizes immigrants with strong family ties who want to help build a stronger economy and build their lives here. Our team at Ackah Law is here to answer questions about immigration law and help people move to Canada or the U.S. and successfully integrate into their local community and their new lives.

As a NAFTA immigration lawyer, our firm helps people move to the United States for work or business opportunities.

How You Can #Megxit To Canada Or The U.S. In 2021

Moving to a new country for work, family or to start a new career isn't just for Royals. Despite the global pandemic, both Canada and the United States are welcoming qualified immigrants who can help build the local economy, or who want to create new jobs and opportunities.

Canada issued over 102,350 Invitations To Apply (ITAs) in the Express Entry program in 2020, a new record number of invitations. Canada announced a 3-year immigration goal of over 1 million immigrants from 2020 - 2022 in 2020. The government's 2020-2022 Immigration Levels Plan announced their goals to "continue growing the economy and creating middle-class jobs through responsible increases in newcomers":

341,000 immigrants in 2020

351,000 in 2021

361,000 - 390,000 in 2022

Many Americans want to move to Canada, and many Canadians want to live in the United States! For Canadians, Americans, United Kingdom residents and other foreign nationals, there are many opportunities to move to Canada and the United States in 2021, including:

• NAFTA Work Permits for Americans, Canadians and Mexicans

• IEC: International Experience Class for people who have finished University and so are looking for that first career job or they want to have international work experience

• CETA Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement that Canada has with Europe o facilitate entry for business professionals

• Intercompany transfers

• LMIA Labour Market Impact Assessment work permits and exemptions

• Global Talent Stream

• Tech immigrants and programs

• Express Entry

• Entrepreneur and business immigration

• Temporary Work Permits

• Permanent Residence

• Self-employed expats

