Announcing The Class of 2020
Dec 30, 2020
By Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services and Peter Collins, Senior Director, Business Development and Membership, FMI
Everyone recalls certain years in their life as significant and defining for specific reasons like graduations, weddings, births, tragedies, career changes, etc. It will be difficult not to put a pin (or maybe a huge red flag) into 2020 as a key year for most of us. Major widespread events like a record hurricane season, massive wildfires, life altering civil and social unrest, and (of course) the COVID-19 pandemic could overshadow the significant accomplishments and achievements of this past year.
As this calendar year ends, so does the FMI membership cycle. Active members in all FMI membership categories are asked to renew their affiliation with a fresh start on January 1st. But before we allow this year to pass, it’s important for us to recognize the new members welcomed to the FMI family in 2020.
The Class of 2020
Retailers/Wholesalers
- Bodega Latina Corporation , Paramount, CA
- Cantoro Italian Market, Plymouth, MI
- Dom's Kitchen and Market, Chicago, IL
- Fresh Farms Market, Grosse Pointe, MI
- Good Ranchers, Houston, TX
- Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc., Jonesboro, GA
- Plum Market, Farmington Hill, MI
- Ranchr, Inc., San Mateo, CA
- Salt & Light, Urbana, IL
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., Phoenix, AZ
- The Fresh Market, Inc., Greensboro, NC
- Zupan's Markets, Portland, OR
Universities & Colleges
- Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
- California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, CA
To learn more about Retailer/Wholesaler or University & College membership, please contact Dan Ratner at dratner@fmi.org.
Product/Supplier
- Anheuser Busch
- Bimbo Bakeries
- Campbells Soup Company
- Danone
- Kimberly-Clark
- Mondelez International
- The Coca Cola Company
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Unilever
Associates
Affiliate Partners
- 12 West Capital
- Agtools Inc
- Aurora Business Solutions LLC
- Bowery Farming
- Carlin Group
- Del Terruno
- Energy Reclaim, Inc.
- First Light Foods
- ICC-ES
- Intel
- Magnum Staffing Services, Inc.
- Mancini Rodon Group
- Marketing By Design
- Mercato, Inc.
- Nu Products Seasoning Company
- Pioneer-Horizon
- Rich Products
- Scooter Bay
- Sifter LLC
- Southwest Bison
- The Retail Group
- Unorthodox Ventures
Association Partners
- Adobe
- Apron Food PR
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
- Bamboo Rose
- Dole Packaged Foods
- Frictionless Enterprises
- Kind Snacks
- Locai Solutions
- Medical Security Card Company
- Mesh Intelligence
- National Mango Board
- NutriStyle
- Pristine Infotech
- Riviana Foods Inc.
- Transnational Foods
Industry Partners
- Boars Head
- Happy Egg
- Microsoft
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Taylor Farms
For more information about Product Supplier and Associate Membership, contact Peter Collins, pcollins@fmi.org.
A full listing of all FMI members can always be found in the FMI Member Directories.
As FMI grows and expands its influence and reach, the value of membership becomes richer and more robust because members benefit from each other and being together. That’s what belonging is all about.
As we welcome and celebrate the coming of a new year, all of us at FMI shout a hearty “CHEERS!” to new and loyal members. We look forward to being together with all of you throughout 2021.
Happy New Year!