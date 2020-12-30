Announcing The Class of 2020

Dec 30, 2020

By Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services and Peter Collins, Senior Director, Business Development and Membership, FMI

Everyone recalls certain years in their life as significant and defining for specific reasons like graduations, weddings, births, tragedies, career changes, etc. It will be difficult not to put a pin (or maybe a huge red flag) into 2020 as a key year for most of us. Major widespread events like a record hurricane season, massive wildfires, life altering civil and social unrest, and (of course) the COVID-19 pandemic could overshadow the significant accomplishments and achievements of this past year.

As this calendar year ends, so does the FMI membership cycle. Active members in all FMI membership categories are asked to renew their affiliation with a fresh start on January 1st. But before we allow this year to pass, it’s important for us to recognize the new members welcomed to the FMI family in 2020.

The Class of 2020

Retailers/Wholesalers

Bodega Latina Corporation , Paramount, CA

Cantoro Italian Market, Plymouth, MI

Dom's Kitchen and Market, Chicago, IL

Fresh Farms Market, Grosse Pointe, MI

Good Ranchers, Houston, TX

Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc., Jonesboro, GA

Plum Market, Farmington Hill, MI

Ranchr, Inc., San Mateo, CA

Salt & Light, Urbana, IL

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., Phoenix, AZ

The Fresh Market, Inc., Greensboro, NC

Zupan's Markets, Portland, OR

Universities & Colleges

Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, CA

To learn more about Retailer/Wholesaler or University & College membership, please contact Dan Ratner at dratner@fmi.org.

Product/Supplier

Anheuser Busch

Bimbo Bakeries

Campbells Soup Company

Danone

Kimberly-Clark

Mondelez International

The Coca Cola Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unilever

Associates

Affiliate Partners

12 West Capital

Agtools Inc

Aurora Business Solutions LLC

Bowery Farming

Carlin Group

Del Terruno

Energy Reclaim, Inc.

First Light Foods

ICC-ES

Intel

Magnum Staffing Services, Inc.

Mancini Rodon Group

Marketing By Design

Mercato, Inc.

Nu Products Seasoning Company

Pioneer-Horizon

Rich Products

Scooter Bay

Sifter LLC

Southwest Bison

The Retail Group

Unorthodox Ventures

Association Partners

Adobe

Apron Food PR

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Bamboo Rose

Dole Packaged Foods

Frictionless Enterprises

Kind Snacks

Locai Solutions

Medical Security Card Company

Mesh Intelligence

National Mango Board

NutriStyle

Pristine Infotech

Riviana Foods Inc.

Transnational Foods

Industry Partners

Boars Head

Happy Egg

Microsoft

Reckitt Benckiser

Taylor Farms

For more information about Product Supplier and Associate Membership, contact Peter Collins, pcollins@fmi.org.

A full listing of all FMI members can always be found in the FMI Member Directories.

As FMI grows and expands its influence and reach, the value of membership becomes richer and more robust because members benefit from each other and being together. That’s what belonging is all about.

As we welcome and celebrate the coming of a new year, all of us at FMI shout a hearty “CHEERS!” to new and loyal members. We look forward to being together with all of you throughout 2021.

Happy New Year!