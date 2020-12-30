Media Advisory: Cornel West to Speak at #ForceTheVote Town Hall Tonight
Briahna Joy Gray, Cornel West, Jimmy Dore, Justin Jackson, Krystal Ball, Kyle Kulinski, Nick Brana to Speak at #ForceTheVote Town Hall Tonight. AOC and House Progressives Invited to Join
Who: The Rising host Krystal Ball, Movement for a People's Party National Coordinator Nick Brana, political comedian Jimmy Dore, Bad Faith Podcast host Briahna Joy Gray, Secular Talk host Kyle Kulinski, NFL running back Justin Jackson, Harvard Professor Dr. Cornel West, and others who have been deeply affected by the lack of universal health care in the U.S.
What: Part of a campaign to pressure progressives in Congress to refuse to vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House until she publicly pledges to bring Medicare for all to the floor of the House for a vote. House members will vote on Sunday whether Pelosi or someone else is elected Speaker.
Inviting progressive members of Congress to attend and discuss the urgent need for health care for every American in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and cost 15 million their employer-based coverage. Invited include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep.-elect Cori Bush, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep.-elect Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ro Khanna, and congressional candidate Sen. Nina Turner.
Featuring statements and discussion by speakers, personal stories from people who lack health care, a discussion with progressive members of Congress (should they attend), and questions from the audience.
Nearly 36,000 people have signed a petition demanding progressives force a vote on Medicare for all, including over 4,000 health professionals.
Where: ForceTheVote.org/town-hall. Streaming live to the People's Party YouTube channel, The Jimmy Dore Show YouTube channel, and the Bad Faith YouTube channel.
When: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, Wednesday, December 30
