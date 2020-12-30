Intelligent Building Management Systems Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Building Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Building Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The objective of the Intelligent Buildings Management Systems (IBMS) is to centralize the monitoring, controlling operations with innovations, technological and skilful management of facilities within the building. This system helps to achieve more efficient building operations at reduced energy and labor costs while providing a safe and quality working environment to the occupants. IBMS include wide range of variety of products, such as general light control, access control, security control, communication protocol, HVAC control, outdoor controls and others. Intelligent buildings management systems provide more efficiency, higher productivity and increased comfort.
In addition IBMS mainly control monitor and optimize building services, such as lighting; heating; security, CCTV and alarm systems; access control; audio-visual and entertainment systems; among other. Owing to advantages of intelligent building management systems, their usage has increased in sectors such as government buildings, corporate buildings, educational buildings, hospital buildings, airports, hotels and resorts. Moreover, The Indian economy has shown steady growth in the last decade, despite the global economic meltdown. With the growth of income levels and more than one earning members households, the Indian average disposable income is growing fast resulting in enhanced demand for goods and services. Therefore several companies are trying to leverage this opportunity by establishing new plants in this country
In 2017, the global Intelligent Building Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens Building Technology
Honeywell Automation
Johnson Controls
Control4 Corporation
Crestron Electronics
ADT Corporation
Legrand
Ingersoll-Rand
Hitachi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General Lighting Controls
Communication Systems
Security Controls
Access Controls
HVAC Controls
Entertainment Controls
Outdoor Controls
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Building Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Building Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 General Lighting Controls
1.4.3 Communication Systems
1.4.4 Security Controls
1.4.5 Access Controls
1.4.6 HVAC Controls
1.4.7 Entertainment Controls
1.4.8 Outdoor Controls
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial Buildings
1.5.3 Residential Buildings
1.5.4 Government Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Building Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Siemens Building Technology
12.1.1 Siemens Building Technology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Siemens Building Technology Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Siemens Building Technology Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell Automation
12.2.1 Honeywell Automation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell Automation Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Honeywell Automation Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls
12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.4 Control4 Corporation
12.4.1 Control4 Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Control4 Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Crestron Electronics
12.5.1 Crestron Electronics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Crestron Electronics Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Development
12.6 ADT Corporation
12.6.1 ADT Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.6.4 ADT Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ADT Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Legrand
12.7.1 Legrand Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Legrand Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Legrand Recent Development
12.8 Ingersoll-Rand
12.8.1 Ingersoll-Rand Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Ingersoll-Rand Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Building Management Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Hitachi Revenue in Intelligent Building Management Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development
