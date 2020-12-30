Intelligent Building Management Systems Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Intelligent Building Management Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Building Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Building Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.



The objective of the Intelligent Buildings Management Systems (IBMS) is to centralize the monitoring, controlling operations with innovations, technological and skilful management of facilities within the building. This system helps to achieve more efficient building operations at reduced energy and labor costs while providing a safe and quality working environment to the occupants. IBMS include wide range of variety of products, such as general light control, access control, security control, communication protocol, HVAC control, outdoor controls and others. Intelligent buildings management systems provide more efficiency, higher productivity and increased comfort.

In addition IBMS mainly control monitor and optimize building services, such as lighting; heating; security, CCTV and alarm systems; access control; audio-visual and entertainment systems; among other. Owing to advantages of intelligent building management systems, their usage has increased in sectors such as government buildings, corporate buildings, educational buildings, hospital buildings, airports, hotels and resorts. Moreover, The Indian economy has shown steady growth in the last decade, despite the global economic meltdown. With the growth of income levels and more than one earning members households, the Indian average disposable income is growing fast resulting in enhanced demand for goods and services. Therefore several companies are trying to leverage this opportunity by establishing new plants in this country

In 2017, the global Intelligent Building Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Building Technology

Honeywell Automation

Johnson Controls

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics

ADT Corporation

Legrand

Ingersoll-Rand

Hitachi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Lighting Controls

Communication Systems

Security Controls

Access Controls

HVAC Controls

Entertainment Controls

Outdoor Controls

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Building Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Building Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

