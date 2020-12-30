SEO Platforms Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “SEO Platforms Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global SEO Platforms Market

SEO, precisely known as search engine optimization, is a digital marketing technique that aids website to rank higher in target searches. It helps to improve the visibility of the website to ones who are looking for relevant products or services in search engines.

Search engine optimization is a portion of a wider segment of Search Engine Marketing, a term that specifies different marketing strategies for search. Search engine management comprises both organic and paid search. Expansion in the number of internet users coupled with the surging demand for cost-effective and efficient solutions for Search engine optimization is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the research, every second, Google witness more than 7 lakh searches through its search engine. These days, 60% of web traffic for prominent brands are appearing from mobile devices. Thus, the Internet and mobile devices have become the essential tools to reach customers for marketing and advertising organization’s products and services.

SEO software assists to develop well-structured and uncluttered websites that compel a casual visitor to stay longer, thereby lessening bounce rate and improving page views. Additionally, it is an affordable and efficient solution for small organizations that help them stand out and improve their customer base.

Key Players of Global SEO Platforms Market =>

• SharpSpring

• AgencyAnalytics

• Oracle Marketing Cloud

• KIZEN

• Act-On

• ActiveDEMAND

• Red Spot Interactive

• ContentStudio

• Salesforce Marketing Cloud

• Moz Pro

• Zoho Campaigns

• Yotpo

• SAP

• Adobe Campaign

• Serpstat

• Ahrefs

• SpyFu

• Raven Tools

• Leadfeeder

Market segmentation

Based on the mode of deployment, the SEO platform market can be segmented into-

• On-premises

• On-demand cloud-based

Cloud-based search engine optimization software avoids upfront costs for critical computing infrastructure such as data servers and hardware. Cloud-based software solutions offer faster page load, keep the organization's website competitive, and offer advanced-level content and website security.

Based on the software types, the global SEO platform market can be segmented into-

• Social analytics

• Keyword research

• Website audit

• Rank tracking

Based on the enterprise size, the global SEO platform market can be segmented into-

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized enterprises

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global SEO platform market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America has a substantial share of the global SEO platform market owing to numerous factors such as the huge online population and development of the industrial and commercial sector in this region.

Timely adoption of SEO software in this region and advancements in the implementation of SEO software in the industry sector is the main factors driving the growth of the North America SEO platforms market.

Europe is a well-known SEO software market owing to enhancing internet penetration and e-commerce. The Asia-pacific is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to rapidly evolving digitization and economic development.

Important Facts

According to the research conducted by the World Bank, about 46% of the global population is using the internet. Therefore, enhancing internet penetration is increasing the demand for SEO platforms. Moreover, advancement in technology has resulted in the decreased price of broadband and internet services, which is supporting the internet penetration.

Rapid development in smartphone technology and enhanced internet connectivity has given considerable access to online retailing and virtual shopping for the tech-savvy generation. Mobile penetration and rising utilization of smartphones have led to the emergence of e-commerce and m-commerce market. With the advancement in delivery and logistics channels, online shopping segment is growing rapidly.

