Fiber to the x Market Key Players Industry Size, Trend, Share and Global Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2025
December 30, 2020
Description
This report focuses on the global Fiber to the x status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber to the x development in United States, Europe and China.
Fiber to the x (FTTX) or fiber in the loop is a generic term for any broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications. As fiber optic cables are able to carry much more data than copper cables, especially over long distances, copper telephone networks built in the 20th century are being replaced by fiber.
The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband, especially in APAC countries such as China and India, which account for about one-third of the world’s population, is likely to drive the FTTx market in APAC during 2018–2025. In APAC, the residential vertical is expected to witness strong demand for FTTx owing to the increasing requirement of fiber networks to overcome shortcomings such as narrow bandwidth, data overwhelming, interference, and higher maintenance and operating costs of copper networks. The major factor affecting/hindering the growth of the FTTx market is high installation cost.
The key players covered in this study
Allied Telesis
Commscope
AFL (Fujikura Company)
OFS (Furukawa Company)
Huawei
Shanghai Sun Telecommunication
ZTT
Fiber Optic Telecom
ZTE
Alfocom Technology
Verizon
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
AT&T
China Telecom Corporation Limited
Vodafone Group
Mtn Group
Telkom
Altice
America Movil
Nippon Telegram and Telephone
Corning
Himachal Futuristic Communications
Pactech
Fibernet
Tellabs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fiber to the Home/Premises/Building (FTTh/p/b)
Fiber to the Node/Curb (FTTn/c)
Fiber to the Antenna (FTTa)
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fiber to the x status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fiber to the x development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
