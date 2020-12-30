Fiber to the x Market Key Players Industry Size, Trend, Share and Global Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fiber to the x -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Fiber to the x -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

This report focuses on the global Fiber to the x status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber to the x development in United States, Europe and China.

Fiber to the x (FTTX) or fiber in the loop is a generic term for any broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications. As fiber optic cables are able to carry much more data than copper cables, especially over long distances, copper telephone networks built in the 20th century are being replaced by fiber.

The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband, especially in APAC countries such as China and India, which account for about one-third of the world’s population, is likely to drive the FTTx market in APAC during 2018–2025. In APAC, the residential vertical is expected to witness strong demand for FTTx owing to the increasing requirement of fiber networks to overcome shortcomings such as narrow bandwidth, data overwhelming, interference, and higher maintenance and operating costs of copper networks. The major factor affecting/hindering the growth of the FTTx market is high installation cost.

The key players covered in this study

Allied Telesis

Commscope

AFL (Fujikura Company)

OFS (Furukawa Company)

Huawei

Shanghai Sun Telecommunication

ZTT

Fiber Optic Telecom

ZTE

Alfocom Technology

Verizon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

AT&T

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group

Mtn Group

Telkom

Altice

America Movil

Nippon Telegram and Telephone

Corning

Himachal Futuristic Communications

Pactech

Fibernet

Tellabs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fiber to the Home/Premises/Building (FTTh/p/b)

Fiber to the Node/Curb (FTTn/c)

Fiber to the Antenna (FTTa)

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fiber to the x status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fiber to the x development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Continued...

