Digital Agriculture Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2027, Business Investment with Leading Companies

Digital Agriculture (sometimes written eagriculture or referred to as ICT in agriculture) is a relatively recent term in the field of agriculture and rural development practices. Consistency in the use of this term began to materialize with the dissemination of results from a global survey carried out by the United Nations (UN).

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Agriculture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: 
BASF 
Dow 
Bayer 
Monsanto 
DuPont 
Syngenta 
KWS AG 
Delta & Pine Land 
Simplot 
Barenbrug Group 
Sunkist Growers, Incorporated 
Cargill 
Yara International 
Netafim 
Seminis

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Agriculture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Agriculture value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: 
Farming Equipment 
Management Software 

Segmentation by application:
Greenhouse 
Farm 
Other

This report also splits the market by region: 
Americas 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Brazil 
APAC 
China 
Japan 
Korea 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Australia 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Spain 
Middle East & Africa 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Israel 
Turkey 
GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

