W420 Launching on Cable Radio Network
now reaching over 11 million listeners
We are excited to be coming to listeners on CRN. Our goal of informing listeners on all facets of the industry can flourish...Offering the most up-to-date cannabis industry developments and news.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W420 Radio Network is the first virtual radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation. It is now expanding onto Cable Radio Network (CRN) and will be bringing their programming to an additional 185 stations.
— Dan Perkins, Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network and Host
Starting this Saturday January 2, 2021 you can now find America’s Cannabis Conversation, on CRN Digital Talk Radio which syndicates the hottest talent in talk radio to satellite and cable systems around the country, (including Cox Communications, Charter, Comcast Cable and others), broadcast radio stations, the Internet and a variety of talk radio applications. CRN is available in all 50 states in high definition audio. You can find the best outlet to listen here: channels.
Dan Perkins, Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network and Host of America’s Cannabis Conversation, states, “We are excited to be coming to listeners on CRN. Our goal of informing listeners on all facets of the cannabis industry can flourish thanks to opportunities like this. We look forward to continuing to offer the most comprehensive, and up-to-date cannabis industry developments and news.”
Tune in - this week’s guest lineup: Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN Founder the Brain Health Education and Research Institute explains building your defenses amid the pandemic, Giadha A. DeCarcer Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data talks about their research and data, BigMike Straumietis a Pioneer and Founder in the cannabis-growing industry and Owner of Advanced Nutrients discusses growing in unprecedented times, and Brent Zettl the President and CEO of Zyus Life Sciences discusses Canadian Cannabis online. Other regular guest segments include: “Cannabis Doctor on Call” - Dr. Jordan Tishler and financial advising with Anthony Planas…
W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs - Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.
Find America’s Cannabis Conversation here: CRN https://crntalk.com/
