Silver Alert - Steven Bradley

Steven Bradley, 56-years-old, 5' 09" tall, 210 pounds, hazel eyes, and balding gray hair. Steven has a red mark on his right temple and missing a couple of upper left teeth. Steven has recently shaved his beard. There is no last known clothing description. He went missing from the area of North 27th Avenue and West Butler Drive on 12/21 on foot. He has a medical condition that may make him appear confused and disoriented. Phoenix PD has jurisdiction.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.