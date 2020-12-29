Silver Alert - Steven Bradley

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Steven Bradley, 56-years-old, 5' 09" tall, 210 pounds, hazel eyes, and balding gray hair. Steven has a red mark on his right temple and missing a couple of upper left teeth. Steven has recently shaved his beard. There is no last known clothing description. He went missing from the area of North 27th Avenue and West Butler Drive on 12/21 on foot. He has a medical condition that may make him appear confused and disoriented. Phoenix PD has jurisdiction.

