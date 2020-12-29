Within a week of Gascón being sworn in as district attorney on Dec. 7, Blacknell, a member of his transition team, gained wide attention by emailing colleagues in the Public Defender’s Office and certain criminal defense lawyers exhorting them to tattle on prosecutors and judges who deviate from Gascón’s lenient sentencing policies.
You just read:
Deputy DAs View Gascón’s Top Lieutenants With Distrust
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.