Life360 Innovations named by Medtech Outlook Magazine as one of the Top 20 Medtech Providers 2020

Life360 Innovations has been named one of the "Top 20 Medtech Providers 2020" and is featured on the cover of Medtech Outlook’s 2020 Year End Special Edition.

“Contino® is a non-surgical, self-administered medical device that controls bladder leakage in men and is an integrated solution with personalized support from experienced UI medical professionals.” — Robert Orr

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life360 Innovations has been named one of the "Top 20 Medtech Providers 2020" and is featured on the cover of Medtech Outlook’s 2020 Year End Special Edition Life360 Innovations Inc. (Life360 Innovations) announced today it is being recognized for its innovation as the creator of the Continourethral insert a first of its kind male urinary incontinence (UI) medical device, which creates a new product category in a growing and multi-billion dollar consumer market. And here is the cover article in the December 2020 Year End Special Edition.MedTech Outlook magazine covers the most important and latest developments in the healthcare industry. Today, innovation plays a crucial role in sustaining health and here is the list of the winners of the Top 20 Medtech Providers 2020 Awards UI is a common and chronic medical condition that affects the lives of more than 420 million worldwide, and an estimated 50% of those affected go untreated. Many existing solutions for UI are unsatisfactory or incomplete and result in un-processed sewage dumped into landfills, negatively impacting the environment. Life360 Innovations is commercializing Contino, a Health Canada Licensed medical device and click here to learn how Contino® is disrupting the global UI market “On behalf of the management team, boards, and our partners, thank you for this award and recognition of our collective, decade long research & development work,” stated Robert Orr, CEO, Life360 Innovations. Orr goes on to state, “Continois a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical, self-administered medical device that controls bladder leakage in men. Much more than just a device, it is an integrated solution that includes personalized fitting and support from experienced incontinence medical professionals, allowing men to ‘get on with life’.”

