TxDOT Brownwood prepares for winter storm

December 29, 2020

BROWNWOOD – In preparation for an anticipated strong winter storm, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun prepping and staging equipment, treating major state maintained roadways and structures and monitoring conditions around the clock.

Crews began treating major roadways and structures Monday and will continue this work through Wednesday in anticipation of winter precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Wednesday night thunderstorms will turn to snow overnight and into Thursday morning in most of the district. There is a chance the southeastern counties in the district (McCulloch, Lampasas and San Saba) will see a mix of snow and rain. Any snow and sleet accumulations will make for hazardous road conditions for motorists.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and check roadway conditions prior to travel Wednesday and Thursday.

TxDOT reminds motorists to follow these helpful tips when traveling in winter weather:

Give yourself time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.

Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).

Do not use cruise control or lane assist in newer vehicles.

If you start to lose control, ease off the gas pedals or brakes. Steer into the direction of a skid until you can regain traction, and then straighten your vehicle.

And if you don’t have to travel, stay home.

TxDOT roadway conditions statewide are available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292. The Brownwood District Twitter feed (@TxDOTBWD) will be updated as road conditions change. Other TxDOT Twitter feeds and the TxDOT Facebook page are also valuable resources for travel conditions across the state.