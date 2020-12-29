Wildcard Gaming Forms New Partnership with Skullz
Gaming retailer forms partnership with professional esports organizationMACON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildcard Gaming, a global professional esports organization with two teams in Australia, two teams in the United States, and one team in Europe, has partnered with gaming retailer, Skullz. The two companies have joined forces to develop next level gear for Wildcard’s teams and fans across the globe.
Established over three years ago, Wildcard sought to fill the need for professionalism inside amateur League of Legends. With immediate success in developing talent, the organization quickly branched out to other games at a professional level.
"Wildcard Gaming is an amazing esports organization with an exceptional track record,” says Wes Byrd, CEO of Skullz. "We are very excited to be working with such an iconic esports brand."
The rapid expansion of Skullz has prompted a succession of partnerships with professional teams around the world. The retailer is the brand name of choice for esports apparel, backpacks, chairs, and accessories for numerous sports teams, organizations, and affiliates in the industry.
The CEO of Wildcard Gaming, John Griffin, says the partnership provides their fan base with high level merchandise produced by an exceptional company. “Wes and the rest of the Skullz team share the same vision for the Wildcard brand as we do, which has provided a great creative process thus far,” says Griffin. “We are looking forward to showcasing what the process yields to all of our fans.”
Skullz will launch a fully dedicated and managed e-commerce solution for Wildcard in late January. The platform will showcase the company’s full range of capabilities, merchandising and e-commerce solutions.
For more information:
www.wildcard.gg
www.skullz.com
Em Fergusson
Em Fergusson PR., LLC
+1 4789608045
email us here