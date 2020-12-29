Interluxe’s Online Property Auctions Put the Exclusive Vail Valley Lifestyle Within Easy Reach
Two choice Vail Valley properties were scheduled to go to online auction at www.interluxe.com.VAIL, COLORADO, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two choice Vail Valley properties were scheduled to go to online auction at www.interluxe.com. Interluxe is pleased to announce that one of the properties, a Ritz-Carlton residence in Bachelor Gulch, has sold prior to auction in response to a highly successful marketing campaign. The other property, a scenic lot in Vail, is set for a January 11th online auction. Buyers from anywhere in the world will have a chance to bid on this idyllic home site in one of America's finest ski communities, with participation enabled from any Internet-connected device.
www.interluxe.com
Vail is not only North America’s biggest and most popular ski destination, but there is also a community of year round outdoor activities, adventure sports, tremendous dining options, arts, culture, entertainment, live music, and diverse shopping, there is something for everyone!
Ritz-Carlton Ski-In/Ski-Out Residence - Sold Prior to Auction -
This two bedroom, two bathroom luxury residence at the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch was scheduled to go to auction on January 11th, but sold prior to the auction date. After sitting on the market since April 2018, the sellers decided to partner with Interluxe. Interluxe provides an innovative way of marketing properties and a wider reach of qualified buyers. After less than 30 days of an Interluxe marketing campaign, this condo received a tremendous amount of attention and an offer that the sellers couldn’t turn down. The listing agents, Gil Fancher and Ted Steers of the Vail Real Estate Center, were ecstatic about collaborating in another successful Interluxe sale and quick commission.
Do you have a home you'd like to sell? We'd be happy to help and provide a complimentary property evaluation. Visit www.interluxe.com/sellers for more information.
Scenic Vail Lot - January 11th -
The winning bidder of this property will have the chance to build their dream home on a 0.29-acre lot in Vail, Colorado. This lot is located at the top of Garmisch Drive near the end of a cul-de-sac, where you will have plenty of privacy and almost no traffic. The lot backs up to open space with superb views up and across the valley. Perfect for a single family home up to 5,600± square feet, with plans available. Previously listed at $949,00, now being offered with a starting bid of $400,000. This auction is being offered in cooperation with Doug Landin with Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate. Previews are by appointment only - please call for a private showing appointment. Bidding begins online at 9:00am MST on Monday, January 11th at www.interluxe.com/12526
In the past, to some, it was unusual to see these types of luxury properties being offered for auction. Interluxe President, Scott Kirk, says “raised eyebrows for property auctions are less frequent these days as Interluxe's online auction format has proven its success over the last several years and more luxury home sellers are choosing to take control of their sale."High end properties used to sit on the market for years waiting for a buyer," he says. "Auctions widen the pool of candidates, making it easier to make the sale. Interluxe has taken the auction concept the next step into the future by pioneering an online auction platform. By allowing people to bid from anywhere in the world, it brings in more bids, gets the seller more competitive pricing and makes the whole auction process more convenient and transparent for everyone” Kirk added.
Both agents chose to work with Interluxe after being involved in previous successful sales utilizing the platform and because of their 20 years of history of selling luxury homes in the Vail Valley. “They have produced a lot of happy sellers and buyers here, and that’s what I want for my seller” said Ted Steers of Vail Real Estate Center.
More information about the properties including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.
# # #
Alex Goodman
Interluxe
+1 888-415-5893
email us here