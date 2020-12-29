Mediterranean-Style Isleworth Country Club Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation With Isleworth Realty

Spacious and striking, its Mediterranean exterior and French Renaissance interior impress from first look. Entertain in its many living spaces, including the great room with full bar and fireplace, kitchen with casual dining area, or formal dining room with wine bar. Retire to one of two master suites while guests enjoy space and privacy in one of two detached guest houses. This breathtaking estate located within the main gates of Isleworth Golf & Country Club is the perfect place to work and play. Make the best use of Windermere’s balmy weather in the detached summer kitchen or custom gazebo overlooking Hourglass Lake.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located within the main gates of Isleworth Golf & Country Club, 5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Toni Cafferty of Isleworth Realty. Currently listed for $7.4 million, the striking lakefront villa will sell with No Reserve on January 22–26 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Isleworth is a unique private community for the central Florida market with extraordinary homes like this one,” offered Cafferty. “Concierge Auctions is a strong marketing vehicle and partner to help generate global interest in this type of property rapidly and efficiently by attracting and qualifying affluent buyers from around the world.”

The home’s entry sets an appropriately impressive tone with its soaring two-story vaulted ceiling, grand staircase, and custom rock waterfall. A variety of living spaces offer endless options for entertaining, including the great room with a full bar and fireplace, a kitchen with a casual dining area, or the formal dining room with a wine bar. A massive rotunda is a showstopper outdoors, along with the detached summer kitchen and custom gazebo overlooking Hourglass Lake. The property offers two master suites in addition to a separate, private space for guests in one of two detached guest houses. Other features include a custom home theater on the second level; carved marble fireplaces; marble columns; an indoor custom rock waterfall; a two-story vaulted ceiling; custom built-ins; a grand staircase; a billiards/game room with full bar; and a home gym with sauna and a grotto-style swimming pool—all just 15-20 minutes to Orlando’s Restaurant Row, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios and only 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport.

“Living within the Isleworth Country Club is simply unmatched in terms of privacy, convenience, and luxury,” stated Launa Stayer, seller. “This home has incredible features as well as finishes. We’ve built another property within the community and are ready to move on to the next chapter of our lives, but hope that the future buyer enjoys this grand home as much as we have.”

Gorgeous scenery and proximity to the picturesque Butler Chain of Lakes make Windermere a perfect retreat and one of the most sought-after addresses in the state. It offers close convenience to State Road 429 and Florida's Turnpike. The town boasts several golf courses, including the famous Isleworth Golf Course, found just a short golf cart drive or mere three-minute bike ride from the estate’s front door. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are within mere miles. Some of Florida’s best beaches, including Clearwater Beach, St. Pete Beach, and Daytona Beach, are no more than two hours away. Family-friendly and quiet as Windermere is, its proximity to Central Florida and Orlando present an ideal balance between privacy and convenience.

5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive is available for showings daily by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

