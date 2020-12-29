Dallas Short Term Office Rent - Available When You Need It. Venture X Dallas Near Galleria

Make a change in 2021. With so many short term office options, co-working companies and flexible office spaces, why choose Venture X Dallas by Galleria.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You used to hear stories of business owners starting in their garages. Now there’s a better option: coworking spaces. With coworking spaces springing up all over the country, finding the right one can be a long and difficult process.

With so many options, why choose Venture X Dallas by Galleria over the others? What is so special about this particular coworking space? Consider how the following attributes will aid your business’ growth:

Shared and dedicated desks, private offices for individuals and teams, a community space with café and virtual memberships are all available. Our month-to-month memberships allow you to adjust as needed.

Affordable Shared Office Space in Dallas Near Dallas Galleria Mall

As a startup business, affordability is high on your list of priorities. Your business can’t grow to its potential if you’re spending most of your budget just on having a place to work from. For small to medium-sized businesses, one of the biggest appeals to shared office space is that it’s considerably more affordable than leasing traditional offices.

Venture X takes Dallas offers affordability a step further by offering five membership packages to choose from (community, virtual office, shared desk, dedicated desk, and private office) with the lowest package priced at $40 per month. Upgrading your North Dallas office membership as your business expands is convenient and hassle-free.

Fast Internet

A reliable internet connection is essential for any business to stay connected with employees and clients, but not all internet providers are built equal. Not only can a poor internet connection be frustrating for the entire team, but it can also cause you to fall behind your work, deadlines, and competitors. Schedule a tour or book a free day pass to test out our constant and unwavering internet speed.

State-of-the-Art Conference Rooms

Most businesses interact with clients face-to-face or via video conference. For those who do, this point is very important. Before, you probably scheduled meetings with your clients at cafes and restaurants, but you can now have them in Venture X’s high-tech conference rooms, equipped with the latest technology, compatible with both PC and Mac OS. If you still want to make the deal over a cup of Starbucks coffee (brewed fresh on-site), we have an onsite café and lounge available to all members.

Work Your Own Hours

If you are your own boss, the typical 9 to 5 setup might not work for you; maybe you prefer to work early in the morning or late in the evening. If you do have a team, employees may have different working hours depending on your business model and preferences. Either way, you can work at any hour of the day because you get 24/7 keycard access. If you have a keycard, Venture X is always open for you.

Book an Event Space

Whether you’ve recently reached a milestone or want to hold a conference or networking event, Venture X offers bookable event space.

Work from Any Location

Venture X has locations all over the city including North Dallas, Dallas, Uptown, Campbell Centre, Las Colinas, Frisco, Richardson, and Plano, TX. If your work takes you to another city, you can work from one of their other locations. When you have a membership to one Venture X location, you are automatically a member of all their locations. Free Parking

You do not have to pay for parking. If you or any of your employees come to the office in a car, they will not have to worry about finding a parking spot.

Nap Room

Midday naps have been shown to boost productivity and morale amongst office workers. With Venture X’s nap rooms, you can re-energize in the middle of the day. If you need

1. Unlimited Gourmet Coffee and Snacks

If you are ever in need of coffee or a snack, you will always find that everything you need is stocked without having to leave the office.

2. Copy and Print Service

You will not have to leave the coworking space to get documents copied and printed. Other services include an office assistant, community events, a cleaning service, phone booth, and mail service. Everything you need to run your business is right here.

The dynamic, flexible, and collaborative environment and Venture X North Dallas is perfect for startups and progressive-minded individuals who want to see their startups and businesses grow. Schedule a tour or get a free day pass today to experience for yourself this innovative way of working.

THE SPACE

Venture X Dallas by the Galleria features a modern design, top-of-the-line Herman Miller furniture, hi-tech meeting rooms, a large lounge area with café and more. Our flexible workspace provides the opportunity for you to collaborate with other professionals and attend engaging business events right where you work! Grow at your own pace at Make Venture X Dallas your coworking space partner.

Call +19724495506

Where is Venture X Dallas Located

Venture X Dallas is located in an upscale mixed-use development across from the Galleria and near the I-635 and Dallas North Tollroad intersection. At Venture X, you’ll have easy access to the nearby communities of Addison, Richardson, Preston Hollow, Farmers Branch and Highland Park. The location is in the center of the city within walking distance or a short drive to some of the best shopping, restaurants and gyms in Dallas.

What are the PERKS & AMENITIES at Venture X Dallas

There is a Notary On Site

We have Ultra-Fast Internet speed



Free Starbucks Coffee and Tea



Premium Herman Miller Furniture



High-Tech Meeting Rooms



We are located in the heart of Dallas so you are close to Dallas, Addison, Plano, Allen, McKinney,

Midtown and 1 min from Galleria.



Café & Lounge



Phone Booths for privacy



Event Space



24/7 Keycard Access



Mail Service for getting your mail and we can also offer a virtual office for your Google postcard



Copy/Print Services



Onsite Community Staff



Podcasting studio



Video Studio rental



Website design and SEO company located in-house



Networking Events



Nap Rooms





