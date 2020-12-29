Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iowa DNR plants more than 100,000 trees on public lands in 2020

The Iowa DNR reached a milestone goal to plant at least 100,000 trees on state-managed lands in 2020. The tree plantings commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Association of State Foresters, as well as the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks.

Native Iowa trees are being supplied by the State Forest Nursery and planted in Iowa’s four state forests, dozens of wildlife management areas and 23 of its state parks.

The National Association of State Foresters (NASF) is a non-profit organization representing directors of forestry agencies in the states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Members of NASF participated in the 2020 Centennial Challenge to plant millions of trees across the United States.

