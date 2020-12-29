VIDEO: 2020 Law Enforcement Line-of-Duty Deaths Double from Previous Year
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: 2020 Law Enforcement Line-of-Duty Deaths Double from Previous YearOfficer Down Memorial Page, the number of law enforcement line-of-duty deaths reached 296—doubling the line-of-duty deaths from last year. In 2019, a total of 148 officers were killed in the line of duty, including eight officers lost in Florida. In 2020, the number of Florida officers killed has reached 17, more than doubling the line-of-duty deaths from a year ago. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As the wife of a law enforcement officer, the doubling of line-of-duty deaths is shocking and heartbreaking. As Florida’s Attorney General, I am calling on all Floridians to support our heroes on the frontlines of fighting a global pandemic, civil unrest, and crime in our communities. While much of the world stayed home to stop the spread of COVID-19, law enforcement officers went to work without hesitation—risking their health and safety to protect the communities they love. “As we enter this new year, I am hopeful we will come together as a community, as a state and as a nation to uplift these heroes and give them our unwavering support.” COVID-19 continues to take a tremendous toll on law enforcement—at year’s end, 179 officers lost their lives to the virus with many others becoming seriously ill. The coronavirus is not the only threat law enforcement faced this year. Felonious attacks and killings of officers are also on the rise. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 44 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the line-of-duty in 2020—an increase of approximately 10% from the previous year. In July, Attorney General Moody led a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in support of the Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act. The SAFR Act permits the families of first responders, who die or are permanently and totally disabled as a result of COVID-19, to receive the same federal benefits extended to those public servants otherwise killed or injured in the line of duty. In August, President Donald J. Trump signed the act into law. Since taking office, Attorney General Moody has made it a top priority to promote and highlight positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Soon after becoming Attorney General, Moody launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign. The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive impacts on law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 30 BTB Awards since taking office.