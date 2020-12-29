Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Permanent Change to Commission Meeting Schedule

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Eric Stohl, Chair: (603) 237-4206 December 29, 2020

CONCORD, NH — Beginning in January 2021, the NH Fish and Game Commission will now meet on the second Tuesday of each month, instead of the second Wednesday of each month. Therefore, the first meeting of 2021 will be on January 12 at 1:00 p.m. Details for this meeting will be announced in the near future.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.

