Axial Fan Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Axial Fan -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axial Fan Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Axial Fan -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
This report studies the Axial Fan market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The global Axial Fan market is valued at 2428.30 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3314.01 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2017 and 2025.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
The major Axial Fan companies in this report, including
Systemair
Greenheck
Soler & Palau
FlaktGroup
Ebm-Papst
Polypipe Ventilation
Acme Fans
Air Systems Components
Zhejiang Shangfeng
Nanfang Ventilator
Hitachi
Twin City Fan
Cofimco
Howden
Johnson Controls
Loren Cook
Marathon
Patterson
Yilida
Mitsui Miike Machinery
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349144-global-axial-fan-market-report-history-and-forecast
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Axial Fan in these regions, from 2013 to 2025(forecast), like
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
By the product type, the Axial Fan market is primarily split into
Ceiling Axial Fan
Duct Axial Fan
Column / Wall Axial Fan
Other Types
By the end users/Application, this report covers the following segments:
Industrial
Commercial
Other Applications
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349144-global-axial-fan-market-report-history-and-forecast
Table of Contents
1 Axial Fan Market Overview 1
1.1 Axial Fan Product Overview 1
1.2 Axial Fan Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Ceiling Axial Fan 3
1.2.2 Duct Axial Fan 4
1.2.3 Column / Wall Axial Fan 6
1.3 Global Axial Fan by Type 7
1.3.1 Global Axial Fan Sales and Value by Type 7
1.3.2 Global Axial Fan Sales Market Share by Type 7
1.3.3 Global Axial Fan Revenue Market Share by Type 9
1.3.4 Global Axial Fan Price by Type 10
2 Global Axial Fan Market Competition by Company 11
2.1 Global Axial Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2018) 11
2.2 Global Axial Fan Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2018) 13
2.3 Global Axial Fan Price by Company 15
2.4 Global Top Company Axial Fan Headquarter Distribution, Established Date 16
2.5 Axial Fan Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17
3 Manufacturers Profiles 19
3.1 Systemair 19
3.1.1 Company Profile 19
3.1.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 20
3.1.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Systemair (2015-2018) 21
3.1.4 Contact Information 21
3.2 Greenheck 22
3.2.1 Company Profile 22
3.2.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 23
3.2.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Greenheck (2015-2018) 24
3.2.4 Contact Information 25
3.3 Soler & Palau 25
3.3.1 Company Profile 25
3.3.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 25
3.3.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Soler & Palau (2015-2018) 27
3.3.4 Contact Information 28
3.4 FlaktGroup 28
3.4.1 Company Profile 28
3.4.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 29
3.4.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of FlaktGroup (2015-2018) 30
3.4.4 Contact Information 31
3.5 Ebm-Papst 31
3.5.1 Company Profile 31
3.5.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 32
3.5.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Ebm-Papst (2015-2018) 33
3.5.4 Contact Information 34
3.6 Polypipe Ventilation 34
3.6.1 Company Profile 34
3.6.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 35
3.6.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Polypipe Ventilation (2015-2018) 36
3.6.4 Contact Information 37
3.7 Acme Fans 37
3.7.1 Company Profile 37
3.7.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 38
3.7.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Acme Fans (2015-2018) 39
3.7.4 Contact Information 40
3.8 Air Systems Components 40
3.8.1 Company Profile 40
3.8.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 41
3.8.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Air Systems Components (2015-2018) 42
3.8.4 Contact Information 43
3.9 Zhejiang Shangfeng 43
3.9.1 Company Profile 43
3.9.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 44
3.9.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Zhejiang Shangfeng (2015-2018) 46
3.9.4 Contact Information 46
3.10 Nanfang Ventilator 47
3.10.1 Company Profile 47
3.10.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 47
3.10.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Nanfang Ventilator (2015-2018) 48
3.10.4 Contact Information 49
3.11 Hitachi 49
3.11.1 Company Profile 49
3.11.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 50
3.11.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Hitachi (2015-2018) 50
3.11.4 Contact Information 51
3.12 Twin City Fan 51
3.12.1 Company Profile 51
3.12.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 53
3.12.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Twin City Fan (2015-2018) 53
3.12.4 Contact Information 54
3.13 Cofimco 54
3.13.1 Company Profile 54
3.13.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 55
3.13.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Cofimco (2015-2018) 56
3.13.4 Contact Information 57
3.14 Howden 57
3.14.1 Company Profile 57
3.14.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 58
3.14.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Howden (2015-2018) 59
3.14.4 Contact Information 60
3.15 Johnson Controls 60
3.16 Loren Cook 63
3.17 Marathon 67
3.18 Patterson Fan Company 69
3.19 Yilida 71
3.20 Mitsui Miike Machinery 74
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3349144
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
08411985042
email us here