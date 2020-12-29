Axial Fan Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Axial Fan -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axial Fan Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Axial Fan -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report studies the Axial Fan market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The global Axial Fan market is valued at 2428.30 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3314.01 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2017 and 2025.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

The major Axial Fan companies in this report, including

Systemair

Greenheck

Soler & Palau

FlaktGroup

Ebm-Papst

Polypipe Ventilation

Acme Fans

Air Systems Components

Zhejiang Shangfeng

Nanfang Ventilator

Hitachi

Twin City Fan

Cofimco

Howden

Johnson Controls

Loren Cook

Marathon

Patterson

Yilida

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349144-global-axial-fan-market-report-history-and-forecast

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Axial Fan in these regions, from 2013 to 2025(forecast), like

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

By the product type, the Axial Fan market is primarily split into

Ceiling Axial Fan

Duct Axial Fan

Column / Wall Axial Fan

Other Types

By the end users/Application, this report covers the following segments:

Industrial

Commercial

Other Applications

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349144-global-axial-fan-market-report-history-and-forecast

Table of Contents

1 Axial Fan Market Overview 1

1.1 Axial Fan Product Overview 1

1.2 Axial Fan Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Ceiling Axial Fan 3

1.2.2 Duct Axial Fan 4

1.2.3 Column / Wall Axial Fan 6

1.3 Global Axial Fan by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Axial Fan Sales and Value by Type 7

1.3.2 Global Axial Fan Sales Market Share by Type 7

1.3.3 Global Axial Fan Revenue Market Share by Type 9

1.3.4 Global Axial Fan Price by Type 10

2 Global Axial Fan Market Competition by Company 11

2.1 Global Axial Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2018) 11

2.2 Global Axial Fan Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2018) 13

2.3 Global Axial Fan Price by Company 15

2.4 Global Top Company Axial Fan Headquarter Distribution, Established Date 16

2.5 Axial Fan Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

3 Manufacturers Profiles 19

3.1 Systemair 19

3.1.1 Company Profile 19

3.1.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 20

3.1.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Systemair (2015-2018) 21

3.1.4 Contact Information 21

3.2 Greenheck 22

3.2.1 Company Profile 22

3.2.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 23

3.2.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Greenheck (2015-2018) 24

3.2.4 Contact Information 25

3.3 Soler & Palau 25

3.3.1 Company Profile 25

3.3.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 25

3.3.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Soler & Palau (2015-2018) 27

3.3.4 Contact Information 28

3.4 FlaktGroup 28

3.4.1 Company Profile 28

3.4.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 29

3.4.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of FlaktGroup (2015-2018) 30

3.4.4 Contact Information 31

3.5 Ebm-Papst 31

3.5.1 Company Profile 31

3.5.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 32

3.5.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Ebm-Papst (2015-2018) 33

3.5.4 Contact Information 34

3.6 Polypipe Ventilation 34

3.6.1 Company Profile 34

3.6.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 35

3.6.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Polypipe Ventilation (2015-2018) 36

3.6.4 Contact Information 37

3.7 Acme Fans 37

3.7.1 Company Profile 37

3.7.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 38

3.7.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Acme Fans (2015-2018) 39

3.7.4 Contact Information 40

3.8 Air Systems Components 40

3.8.1 Company Profile 40

3.8.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 41

3.8.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Air Systems Components (2015-2018) 42

3.8.4 Contact Information 43

3.9 Zhejiang Shangfeng 43

3.9.1 Company Profile 43

3.9.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 44

3.9.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Zhejiang Shangfeng (2015-2018) 46

3.9.4 Contact Information 46

3.10 Nanfang Ventilator 47

3.10.1 Company Profile 47

3.10.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 47

3.10.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Nanfang Ventilator (2015-2018) 48

3.10.4 Contact Information 49

3.11 Hitachi 49

3.11.1 Company Profile 49

3.11.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 50

3.11.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Hitachi (2015-2018) 50

3.11.4 Contact Information 51

3.12 Twin City Fan 51

3.12.1 Company Profile 51

3.12.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 53

3.12.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Twin City Fan (2015-2018) 53

3.12.4 Contact Information 54

3.13 Cofimco 54

3.13.1 Company Profile 54

3.13.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 55

3.13.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Cofimco (2015-2018) 56

3.13.4 Contact Information 57

3.14 Howden 57

3.14.1 Company Profile 57

3.14.2 Axial Fan Product Types, Application and Specification 58

3.14.3 Axial Fan Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Howden (2015-2018) 59

3.14.4 Contact Information 60

3.15 Johnson Controls 60

3.16 Loren Cook 63

3.17 Marathon 67

3.18 Patterson Fan Company 69

3.19 Yilida 71

3.20 Mitsui Miike Machinery 74



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3349144

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

