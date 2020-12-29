Machine Vision Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Machine Vision Technologies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

Machine Vision systems and components are the next generation intelligent systems mainly used in industrial sector for detection, identification, measurement, inspection and so on. These systems play major roles in robotics; these are used to guide the autonomous robots also known as “self-navigating robots”. Various industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals are very concerned about reducing labor intensive processes while increasing accuracy and speed; machine vision systems are in demand to overcome these concerns.

Machine vision systems can perform complex repetitive tasks with higher accuracy and consistency than human workers. Machine vision systems include components such as image sensors, processors, programmable logic controllers (PLC), frame grabbers, cameras and more, which are driven by a software package to execute user defined applications. Machine vision systems are also employed in non-inspection applications such as guiding robots, pick and place the parts, dispensing liquids and many more.

Machine vision (MV) markets have been changing rapidly over the last few years. The sector is driven by both long-term and short-term changes. Long-term changes include technological factors, which can increase the value provided by MV products and thereby stimulate and increasing demand. The increasing requirements for quality control, productivity and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing in all sectors of the economy have increased the long-term demand for MV products.

The current MV market is driven by the factors such as: growing application of Internet of Things in the industrial sector, evolution of computing power in embedded, single board computer systems, improvements in productivity and efficiency, better quality using machine vision systems and a growing manufacturing sector.

Demand for MV systems has increased in all industrial applications, including semiconductor, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, packaging, automotive, printing/publishing and consumer goods. These systems have also become major tools for traffic management toll collection and many other non-industrial uses.

The MV component industry is highly competitive, and the nature of this will be examined in this report, along with a breakdown of the regional market. Applications, such as automatic number plate recognition, traffic flow monitoring, traffic surveillance and other related applications are witnessing increased integration and utilization of MV systems. The components of MV systems and the technologies involved have become more intricate and sophisticated. Higher vision-processing hardware speed has been a key factor to both faster parts-per-minute throughput and greater robustness in manufacturing MV tools. Today, vision processing is performed at substantially faster rates, using hardware that requires far less electrical power. Faster hardware, more intelligent tools, and better application software development will enable a broader and deeper proliferation of MV in manufacturing and non-industrial applications.

Report Scope

This report covers the market for MV hardware and software, including smart cameras and smart sensors, image processing hardware, PC-based MV systems, MV lighting, cameras, and frame grabbers.

A variety of factors were considered in making the market forecast, including plant construction and upgrades, the rate at which new MV technology is being applied in new areas, the underlying economic growth of the overall market, and the growth rates reported by manufacturers and end users of MV products.

The report will look at the global market for the various components that comprise an MV system. These components have been undergoing constant upgrades in terms of sophistication, but also provide easier operation. In addition, the prices of these components continue to fall, so the MV industry has been characterized by improving price and performance ratios. This has made the market for MV components very competitive. This study will examine the nature of the competition and offer a regional breakdown of this market. In addition, this report covers the outlook of future global markets for MV systems and the technologies that will be involved. Starting with some basic industrial applications two decades ago in a few selected countries, the growth of this technology has allowed it to penetrate varied non-industrial fields, and the market has become global in nature.

Recent advances in MV technology have facilitated and accelerated varied applications for industrial as well as non-industrial use in the near future. This report investigates the present global and regional markets for these various applications and provides a realistic forecast of their growth.

The major objective of this report is to determine the worldwide market for MV systems and its growth potential over the next five years. It also highlights the various technologies involved and improvements in them. We also look at the structure of the industries involved in the research, development, design and manufacture of MV components and systems. Profiles of global manufacturers are provided along with a discussion of the global competition in this ever-expanding market. An analysis of patents issued to various companies for related technologies and processes is contained in this study. Forecasts take into account product and technology life cycles.

Report Includes

- 115 data table and 17 additional tables

- An in-depth analysis of the global market for machine vision technologies within the industry

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan and so forth

- Segmentation of the market by function, by component, technology type, end-user industry and geographical region

- Information on impact analysis and discussion about opportunities with respect to technologies, components and end-user industries

- An analysis of patents issued to various companies for related technologies and processes

- Profiles of the major market players and an overview of their products and strategies, including Basler Vision Technologies, Cognex Corp., Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., Omron Corp., and Teledyne Technologies

