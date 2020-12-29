Glycobiology Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Glycobiology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

The importance of carbohydrates in biological processes has long been underappreciated. Nevertheless, with new tools for synthesizing, modifying and

studying oligosaccharides and glycoconjugates, the understanding of th ese biomolecules is rapidly improving. This knowledge is also yielding promising candidates for carbohydrate-based diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.

Importantly, the study of such molecules is technically challenging as no sequencing tool, such as that used in proteomics or genomics, is available. However, following on from genomics and proteomics, there is increasing recognition of the importance of carbohydrate-based molecules in basic cellular processes. The central role of saccharides in cellular interactions means that novel oligosaccharides are of value in R&D programs addressing a wide range of therapeutic areas, including inflammation, immunity, oncology, neurodegenerative disease, infection and more.

Because of their essential function in many cellular processes, carbohydrates are also important biomarkers in diagnostic assay development.

This report will highlight the main segments of the glycobiology industry and its major market participants, including current and future market trends. Drivers and challenges in each segment of this industry will be discussed in detail, with a forecast from 2016 through 2021.

SCOPE AND FORMAT

This report presents current and important business tools to evaluate new commercial opportunities in glycobiology diagnostics, therapeutics and research tools market. The geographic scope of this study covers companies in the U.S. and worldwide. This market is complex and consists of number of different segments, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each segment and forecasts further trends, products and assay developments.Report Scope:

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for glycobiology diagnostics and therapeutics.

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Analyses of current trends, products, evolving technologies and new glycobiology related platforms in different clinical areas including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, infectious diseases and neurodegeneration.

- A look at new tools for synthesizing, modifying and studying oligosaccharides and glycoconjugates.

- Evaluation of promising candidates for carbohydrate-based diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.

- Insight into how glycobiology offers enormous untapped potential in the discovery of new therapeutics derived from saccharides or other molecules which target the biosynthesis and function of saccharides.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

REASONS FOR DOING THIS STUDY

SCOPE AND FORMAT

METHODOLOGY AND INFORMATION SOURCES

INTENDED AUDIENCE

ANALYST'S CREDENTIALS

RELATED BCC RESEARCH REPORTS

BCC RESEARCH WEBSITE

DISCLAIMER

Chapter 2 SUMMARY

Chapter 3 INTRODUCTION TO GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKET

OVERVIEW

GLYCOBIOLOGY DEFINITION

SIGNIFICANCE OF GLYCAN

FUNCTION OF GLYCANS AND THEIR BIOLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE

RESEARCH TOOLS FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY STUDIES

STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF GLYCANS

GLYCOMICS AS PART OF GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH

CHEMICAL AND ENZYMATIC SYNTHESIS OF GLYCANS AND GLYCOCONJUGATES

BIOINFORMATICS AND DATABASE RESOURCES FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH

Chapter 4 GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS MARKET

OVERVIEW

SUBCATEGORIES OF GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS

GLYCANS AS COMPONENTS OF SMALL-MOLECULE DRUGS

SMALL-MOLECULE INHIBITORS OF INFLUENZA VIRUS NEURAMINIDASE

THERAPEUTIC GLYCOPROTEINS

GLYCAN THERAPEUTIC APPROACHES TO METABOLIC DISEASES

THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF GLYCOSAMINOGLYCANS

CARBOHYDRATE-BASED VACCINES AND GLYCANS AS VACCINE COMPONENTS

BLOCKING GLYCAN RECOGNITION IN DISEASES

TRANSFUSION AND TRANSPLANTATION REJECTION BY ANTIGLYCAN ANTIBODIES

GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS IN DEVELOPMENT

EVALUATION OF GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS MARKET

OVERVIEW

MARKET LANDSCAPE

MARKET TRENDS IN GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS

PROTEIN AND GLYCAN GLYCOENGINEERING TO ENHANCE EFFICACY AND THERAPEUTIC VALUE

ENGINEERING GLYCANS AND GLYCAN MIMICS AS THERAPEUTIC AGENTS

GLYCOBIOLOGY AND DRUG DELIVERY

OLIGOSACCHARIDE LIBRARIES FOR DRUG DISCOVERY RESEARCH

GLYCONUTRIENTS AS THERAPEUTICS

Chapter 5 GLYCOBIOLOGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

OVERVIEW

GLYCOBIOMARKERS AND AUTOIMMUNITY

GLYCOBIOMARKERS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

AUTOANTIBODIES AGAINST NEURONAL GLYCANS IN CERTAIN NEUROPATHIES

AUTOANTIBODIES AGAINST TN ANTIGEN IN TN-POLYAGGLUTININ SYNDROME

GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKERS IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

ROLE OF GLYCANS IN THE HISTOPATHOLOGY OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

GLYCOBIOMARKERS AND ASTHMA

GLYCOBIOMARKERS IN INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTING

MARKET POTENTIAL FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED BIOMARKERS AND DIAGNOSTIC TESTS

GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED CANCER BIOMARKERS AND DIAGNOSTIC DEVELOPMENT

CURRENT GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED DIAGNOSTICS ON THE MARKET

GLUCOSE MONITORING FOR DIABETES

GLYCOHEMOGLOBIN (HBA1C, A1C)

CARBOHYDRATE INTOLERANCE TEST

CARBOHYDRATE-DEFICIENT TRANSFERRIN (CDT)

COMPANIES WITH GLYCOBIOLOGY DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS AND PRODUCTS IN DEVELOPMENT

GENOS GLYKO

GLYCODIAG

GLYCOMARK

GLUCOSENSE DIAGNOSTICS

GLYCOSENSORS AND DIAGNOSTICS LLC

GLYCOTECHNICA LTD.

GLYCOTEST DIAGNOSTICS

SIGMA DIAGNOSTICS

MARKET FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED DIAGNOSTICS

Chapter 6 MARKET FOR TOOLS AND REAGENTS USED IN GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

OVERVIEW

ANALYTICAL AND CHROMATOGRAPHY TECHNIQUES

GLYCAN ARRAYS

LECTIN ARRAYS

GLYCOBIOLOGY KITS

REAGENTS FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH

CARBOHYDRATES: MONOSACCHARIDES, OLIGOSACCHARIDES AND OTHER REAGENTS

MARKET FOR TOOLS AND REAGENTS FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY R&D

Chapter 7 PATENT ANALYSIS OF GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKET

OVERVIEW

Chapter 8 MARKET SUMMARY

Chapter 9 OVERVIEW OF SELECT COMPANIES IN THE GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKET

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

GLYCOMIMETICS

GLYCAN BIOSCIENCES LLC

GLYCOSENSORS AND DIAGNOSTICS LLC

GLYCOTEST INC.

Chapter 10 DIRECTORY OF COMPANIES REFERRED TO IN THE REPORT

DIRECTORY OF COMPANIES

List Of Tables

Summary Table : GLOBAL MARKET FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY, BY SEGMENT, THROUGH 2021

Table 1 : CLASSIFICATION OF CARBOHYDRATES

Table 2 : EXAMPLES OF GLYCOSYLATION DEFICIENCY AND THEIR PATHOLOGICAL EFFECT

Table 3 : EXPERIMENTAL APPROACHES TO STUDYING GLYCANS

Table 4 : EXAMPLES OF INHIBITORS/MODULATORS USED IN GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH

Table 5 : SEPARATION AND IDENTIFICATION TECHNIQUES USED FOR GLYCAN ANALYSIS

Table 6 : BIOINFORMATICS AND DATABASE RESOURCES FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH

Table 7 : GLOBAL MARKET FOR SYSTEMIC ANTIBIOTICS, THROUGH 2020

Table 8 : GLOBAL SALES OF RELENZA AND TAMIFLU, 2014 AND 2015

Table 9 : GLOBAL SALES OF ARANESP, 2014 AND 2015

Table 10 : GLOBAL SALES OF ZAVESCA, 2014 AND 2015

Continued...

