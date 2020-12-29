Cultured Meats Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultured Meats Industry
Description
This report studies the global market size of Cultured Meats in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cultured Meats in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cultured Meats market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Cultured meat is a produced in a cell nature, in vitro rather than from an animal. Cultured meat market is seeing an ever increasing rise in the near future. The cultured meat is produced by taking a number of cells from an animal and growing them in a medium which is very rich in nutrients. These cells have a capability of multiplying at a great extent that an every single cell can be used to manufacture a good amount of meat for the world population in a year.
Cultured meat and meat products are still not manufactured on a large scale and will be available in the restaurants and specialty stores in the near future. The first burger which was lab grown fully unveiled to the world. It carried almost $300,000 and more of a price mark. But soon artificial meat which is both affordable and tasty will arrive soon claims the scientists behind this idea. With the advancement of technology cultured meat debate continues to progress. In order to effectively manage the ever increase and rise in meat production systems it is important for all the industry which have imparted the development of meat which are cultured to collaborate strategically with each other. Collaborations between the social sciences and biological sciences is also important as this technology progresses. Researchers in the social sciences field should work to explore and shape consumers’ perceptions while biological scientists can work to perfect the technology and create a very marketable product.
In 2017, the global Cultured Meats market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cultured Meats market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cultured Meats include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cultured Meats include
Memphis Meats
Mosa Meat
Modern Meadow
SuperMeat
Finless Foods
Market Size Split by Type
Chicken
Hamburger
Sausages
Chicken Breast
Market Size Split by Application
Directs Sales
Indirect Sales
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
....
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Cultured Meats market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cultured Meats market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Cultured Meats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cultured Meats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Cultured Meats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cultured Meats are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cultured Meats Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cultured Meats Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Chicken
1.4.3 Hamburger
1.4.4 Sausages
1.4.5 Chicken Breast
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cultured Meats Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Directs Sales
1.5.3 Indirect Sales
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cultured Meats Market Size
2.1.1 Global Cultured Meats Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Cultured Meats Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Cultured Meats Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Cultured Meats Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Cultured Meats Revenue by Regions
...
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Memphis Meats
11.1.1 Memphis Meats Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cultured Meats
11.1.4 Cultured Meats Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Mosa Meat
11.2.1 Mosa Meat Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cultured Meats
11.2.4 Cultured Meats Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Modern Meadow
11.3.1 Modern Meadow Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cultured Meats
11.3.4 Cultured Meats Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 SuperMeat
11.4.1 SuperMeat Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cultured Meats
11.4.4 Cultured Meats Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Finless Foods
11.5.1 Finless Foods Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cultured Meats
11.5.4 Cultured Meats Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Continued...
